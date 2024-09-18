Zhang Weili Left Without Opponent as UFC Books Title Eliminator
A title fight isn't what's next for the UFC's best strawweight contenders.
Between Tatiana Suarez's undefeated record (10-0) and a four-fight win streak from Virna Jandiroba, both women have most certainly made their case to challenge Chinese Champion Zhang Weili next after huge wins in their last appearances.
For Brazil's Jandiroba, it was a submission-win over Amanda Lemos in her first main event. For the American Suarez, the The Ultimate Fighter 23-winner took out a former champion in Jessica Andrade with a guillotine choke.
Top Contenders Roll The Dice In Las Vegas
The road to gold won't stop there for either Suarez or Jandiroba, as the UFC has reportedly booked the top contenders for a matchup against each other at UFC 310 on Dec. 7 in Las Vegas, according to Ag Fight.
From China to the Sphere, Tatiana Suarez Vows to Submit Zhang Weili in UFC Title Fight
Many, including Suarez, had thought she'd be next in line for Zhang Weili in a title defense later this year, but the #1 contender will have settle for a title eliminator fight against the lower-ranked Jandiroba instead.
10-0 as a pro thus far, Suarez has only averaged one fight a year in the last seven years, but dominant wins over former champions, Carla Esparza, Alexa Grasso, and Jessica Andrade have all helped make up for lost time in the Octagon due to injuries.
Meanwhile, "Carcará" Jandiroba has fought 10 times since entering the UFC in 2019, achieving a winning record of 7-3 and a ranking in the Top Five to go along with it.
Will Zhang Weili Fight Again Before The End Of The Year?
With Suarez vs. Jandiroba happening in December, where does that leave Zhang Weili? Well, the last we saw of the champion was at UFC 300 in April, where Weili defended her strawweight title against Yan Xiaonan by decision.
Unless the UFC throws another challenger Weili's way in the meantime (maybe at UFC Macau on Nov. 25), "Magnum" will likely stay out of action for the remainder of the year with one title defense to her name in 2024 - her second in total after dethroning Carla Esparza in 2022.
NBA Star Steph Curry Meets UFC Champ During China Visit
