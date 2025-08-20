Dana White surprises by giving UFC deal to fighter he’d never sign
It was a reversal of fortunes in Week 2 of Dana White's Contender Series, as the UFC signed all five victors to promotional contracts Tuesday night to begin their UFC careers. This included one fighter who, under any other circumstance, would have been eliminated from consideration due to missing weight.
But a half pound for Louis Lee Scott? It wasn't a massive concern for White, who explained why the English product ultimately ended up with a UFC deal after all.
Lee Scott Blew Dana White Away Tuesday Night
“Scott, I literally got to see everything from you,” White said.
Even though Lee Scott was able to secure a third-round TKO win against fellow bantamweight Kaushik Saikumar, White was doubtful a finish would open up in the fashion it did.
“As we were going to that last round, I didn’t think there was going to be a finish," White said.
But, as White later explained, Lee Scott had the total package.
“I’m like, ‘Even though there’s not a finish, I’ve literally seen everything this guy can do.’ Striking, submission defense, conditioning, and then I got to see the killer instinct," White said. "Great combo to finish the fight."
White said that despite Lee Scott's potentially colossal mistake, he hopes it will be a learning lesson once he makes his debut.
“When you come here and you don’t make weight, it is one of the worst things that you could possibly do," White said. "It’s almost a guarantee that you are not gonna make it into the UFC.
“But after that performance, I’m going to let the half-a-pound go. Welcome. Get over here.”
Dana White's DWCS Decision Is Abnormal
White was not made available to assembled media at the DWCS post-fight scrum, but it seems apparent the UFC boss liked Week 2's showcase as opposed to the season opener. Only two fighters were signed last week, as Baisangur Susurkaev and Ty Miller both earned contracts.
Susurkaev made quick work in his UFC debut this past Saturday against Eric Nolan, while Ty Miller still awaits his first official UFC opponent.
DWCS has been a proving ground for some of the UFC's current stars, including former UFC Bantamweight Champion Sean O'Malley, former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jamahal Hill, and current UFC Welterweight Champion Jack Della Maddalena, to name a few.
Season 9 still has eight weeks remaining from Las Vegas, so more talent is sure to come out of the next 40 fights through mid-October.
For now, though, it remains to be seen how the rest plays out, which makes the show's unpredictability extremely intriguing.
