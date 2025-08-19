Dana White's Contender Series 2025 Week 2 free live stream results & highlights
The 2025 edition of Dana White’s Contender Series rolls on tonight (August 19) as 10 fighters meet at the UFC Apex to try and punch their ticket to the UFC on Week 2.
Many MMA fans are still processing last weekend’s UFC 319 card that featured back-to-back spinning elbow knockouts and saw Khamzat Chimaev dominate Dricus du Plessis to win the middleweight belt in the night’s main event, and tonight they’ll be treated to another five-fight card showcasing some of the sport’s top prospects.
Three out of five fights on Week 1 of DWCS were contested at middleweight. Week 2 also boasts one fight at 185 lbs., plus two featherweight matchups and action in the heavyweight and bantamweight divisions.
Top Prospects Fight For UFC Contracts On DWCS Week 2
In one of two matchups between undefeated fighters on Week 2, Tommy Cuozzi and Ramiro Jimenez will kick things off in a featherweight clash.
Cuozzi has finished all eight professional opponents that he’s faced thus far and won the Ultimate Battle Grounds featherweight belt in his last outing. Jimenez is a dangerous finisher in his own right, but he's also making his first appearance since late 2023.
Josh Hokit looks to extend his undefeated record in the night’s lone heavyweight bout opposite fellow LFA veteran Guilhereme Uriel, and both fighters have yet to see a fight make it to the judges’ scorecards. Former ARES FC Bantamweight Champion Louis Lee Scott will also square off with Kaushik Saikumar in another fight featuring two unbeaten prospects.
Undefeated middleweight Brandon Holmes steps in to replace Jon Kunneman and face Cam Rowston in the Australian’s second opportunity on DWCS, and Week 2 is set to close out with a featherweight matchup between former LFA titleholder Jose Delano and Argentinian standout Manuel Exposito.
Scott missed the bantamweight limit by a half pound ahead of the event, but his fight with Saikumar will proceed as scheduled. The action is set to kick off at 8:00 p.m. ET, and fans can catch the entire card live on ESPN+.
Dana White’s Contender Series 2025: Week 2 (8:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+)
• Main Event: Manuel Exposito vs. Jose Delano
• Grandon Holmes vs. Cam Rowston
• Louis Lee cott vs. Kaushik Saikumar
• Josh Hokit vs. Guilherme Uriel
• Tommy Cuozzi vs. Ramiro Jimenez
