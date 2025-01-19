Dana White Takes Back Arman Tsarukyan's Title Shot after UFC 311 Pullout
Arman Tsarukyan fought his literal shorts off for his first title opportunity against Islam Makhachev, one that is no longer valid following UFC 311.
When Makhachev entered the Octagon on Saturday night, it wasn't Tsarukyan across from him, the man he had beaten four years prior - no, it was #10 contender Renato Moicano. On a four-fight win streak himself, Tsarukyan had withdrawn from his title rematch with Makhachev on Friday due to a back injury.
Islam Makhachev Makes Short Work of Renato Moicano in UFC 311 Main Event
Dana White On Tsarukyan Future After UFC 311
Moicano would go on to lose to Makhachev in the main event by submission, the injured Tsarukyan watching from home on his TV. When asked who was next in line, Makhachev welcomed all challengers to the Octagon in L.A - though, it doesn't look to be #1 contender Arman Tsarukyan.
"No," UFC CEO Dana White said, when asked if Tsarukyan gets rebooked for a title fight at the UFC 311 post-fight presser. "He's going back to the drawing board. I don't want anybody to fight hurt, ever. We've been in these positions before, went down there with the doctor... you miss opportunies sometimes and he did. we'll see how this plays out for him next year."
"He's not getting a title shot, so he's going to fight his way back to the title."
Tsarukyan Out, Oliveira In?
Since a loss to Islam Makhachev in his UFC debut at 22 years old, Arman Tsarukyan has bounced back with a terrific 9-1 record, recording back-to-back wins over Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush. Speaking of Oliveira, the former champ is calling for his own rematch with Makhachev.
"I'm up next," Oliveira told UFC Brasil following the main event win for Makhachev.
Merab Dvalishvili Runs Umar Nurmagomedov Ragged in Incredible UFC 311 Title Fight
Charles Oliveira lost his fight to Islam Makhachev by submission at UFC 280, going 1-1 since then with a narrow decision loss to Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 300 and a repeat win over Michael Chandler at UFC 309.
