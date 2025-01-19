MMA Knockout

Jiří Procházka Turns Back Clock with Highlight-Reel TKO of Jamahal Hill at UFC 311

Jiří Procházka found a home for his right hand at UFC 311 against Jamahal Hill.

Zain Bando

Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Former light heavyweight champions Jiri Prochazka and Jamahal Hill ignited an electric UFC 311 crowd Saturday night with a masterclass slugfest from Inglewood, Calif.

Prochazka Stops Hill After Epic War

Prochazka (31-5-1 MMA) survived a second-round eye poke to find an opening with a two-punch combination to TKO Hill (12-3 MMA) in Round 3. Prochazka is seeking a third fight against Alex Pereira, as the current champion will have to get through Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313 to make those dreams a reality.

Alex Pereira Title Fight Headlines UFC 313, Lightweight Banger Set as Co-Main Event

"I was ready for everything," Prochazka said after the fight.

Pereira, who is currently in attendance, gave his immediate reaction to the result shortly after his fight with Ankalaev was revealed on the Pay-Per-View broadcast.

"Great performance Jiri, CHAMA," Pereira tweeted.

Prochazka's performance proved he could bounce back from adversity after getting knocked out by Pereira in their championship rematch last June. Prochazka never got a chance to showcase a dominant title run, as a 2022 shoulder injury forced him to relinquish the belt and recover for an extended period. His recovery time allowed Hill to win the belt before he ultimately ran into his own injury.

UFC 311 Free Live Stream Results & Highlights – Islam Makhachev vs. Renato Moicano

Prochazka improved to 5-2 in the UFC and has been in the promotion for nearly five years. Non-title wins included Volkan Oezdemir and Dominick Reyes, which helped earn him a title shot shortly thereafter.

Prochazka entered the fight No. 2 in the light heavyweight rankings, putting himself solely in the mix for the winner of Pereira-Ankalaev. Therefore, he could be set up for a big year moving forward.

More UFC & MMA News

 Former UFC Champion Announces Retirement After 13 Years 

• Beneil Dariush Reacts to Losing Out on Renato Moicano Fight at UFC 311

 • Ex-Champ Alexander Volkanovski Teases Boss Dana White After UFC 311 Switch-Up

• Bellator Veteran Neiman Gracie Parts Ways with PFL, Kai Kamaka III Asks for Release

Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.

Follow MMA Knockout on TwitterInstagram and Facebook.

Published
Zain Bando
ZAIN BANDO

Zain Bando is a writer for MMA Knockout, part of the Sports Illustrated/Minute Media umbrella. He has covered combat sports since 2019 for notable outlets BJPenn.com and FanSided MMA. He also co-hosts a podcast called "The MMA Outsiders," part of the Empty The Bench Podcast Network, which airs Tuesday nights at 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT. A Chicago suburban native, Bando has been enthralled with MMA since 2006 and has been fortunate to attend some of the most high-profile events in the sport's history, both as a fan and media member, including UFC 264, Bellator 297 and Kayla Harrison's PFL MMA debut. He is excited to take the next step in his combat sports writing journey and looks forward to continuing his following of the fight game for years to come. Bando can be reached via email at zainbando99@gmail.com or by social media @zainbando99

Home/News