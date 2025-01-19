Jiří Procházka Turns Back Clock with Highlight-Reel TKO of Jamahal Hill at UFC 311
Former light heavyweight champions Jiri Prochazka and Jamahal Hill ignited an electric UFC 311 crowd Saturday night with a masterclass slugfest from Inglewood, Calif.
Prochazka Stops Hill After Epic War
Prochazka (31-5-1 MMA) survived a second-round eye poke to find an opening with a two-punch combination to TKO Hill (12-3 MMA) in Round 3. Prochazka is seeking a third fight against Alex Pereira, as the current champion will have to get through Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313 to make those dreams a reality.
Alex Pereira Title Fight Headlines UFC 313, Lightweight Banger Set as Co-Main Event
"I was ready for everything," Prochazka said after the fight.
Pereira, who is currently in attendance, gave his immediate reaction to the result shortly after his fight with Ankalaev was revealed on the Pay-Per-View broadcast.
"Great performance Jiri, CHAMA," Pereira tweeted.
Prochazka's performance proved he could bounce back from adversity after getting knocked out by Pereira in their championship rematch last June. Prochazka never got a chance to showcase a dominant title run, as a 2022 shoulder injury forced him to relinquish the belt and recover for an extended period. His recovery time allowed Hill to win the belt before he ultimately ran into his own injury.
UFC 311 Free Live Stream Results & Highlights – Islam Makhachev vs. Renato Moicano
Prochazka improved to 5-2 in the UFC and has been in the promotion for nearly five years. Non-title wins included Volkan Oezdemir and Dominick Reyes, which helped earn him a title shot shortly thereafter.
Prochazka entered the fight No. 2 in the light heavyweight rankings, putting himself solely in the mix for the winner of Pereira-Ankalaev. Therefore, he could be set up for a big year moving forward.
More UFC & MMA News
• Former UFC Champion Announces Retirement After 13 Years
• Beneil Dariush Reacts to Losing Out on Renato Moicano Fight at UFC 311
• Ex-Champ Alexander Volkanovski Teases Boss Dana White After UFC 311 Switch-Up
• Bellator Veteran Neiman Gracie Parts Ways with PFL, Kai Kamaka III Asks for Release
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.