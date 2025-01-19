Ex-ONE Double-Champ Reinier de Ridder Forces Quick Tap from Kevin Holland at UFC 311
Reinier de Ridder faced some adversity in his UFC debut, but none in his sequel fight against Kevin Holland.
De Ridder Dominates Holland At UFC 311
The former two-weight ONE Champion opened up the UFC 311 main card on Saturday night, taking down Holland with ease in the first round. Holland threatened submissions from his back, but it was one-way traffic for de Ridder, the better grappler of the two.
De Ridder secured the back of Holland early on, sinking in a rear naked choke for his 19th career win. "The Dutch Knight" has only lost to one man, and that's former ONE Champ Anatoly Malykhin.
Round 1
De Ridder shoots in for a takedown in the first few seconds, getting Holland down to the mat. Holland lands elbows from the bottom position. Holland threatens a submission. De Ridder continues to topple Holland on the ground. De Ridder gets ahold of Holland’s back, getting a backpack position on the UFC veteran. Holland stays on his feet for a while, though not for long with de Ridder finishing a rear-naked submission on the ground for his second UFC win.
Official Result: Reinier de Ridder defeats Kevin Holland via Submission (Rear Naked Choke) in Round 1 (3:31)
