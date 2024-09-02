MMA Knockout

ONE 168 Loses Major Main Card Title Fight

Fans won't be happy with this ONE 168 cancellation.

Mathew Riddle

ONE Championship

Kade Ruotolo vs. Mikey Musumeci is off of the ONE 168 event this weekend on September 7.

Ruotolo announced the news on Instagram on September 1.

"I'm unfortunately dealing with injuries," Ruotolo wrote. "I know a lot of people, including myself and Mikey were looking forward to the ONE match in Denver but unfortunately it's off."

The all-grappling match was intended to be a showcase for ONE Championship, pitting their very best grappling talents against one another in one of the main card's featured bouts.

Ruotolo didn't disclose his injuries, likely sustained while competing in the Craig Jones Invitational (CJI) on August 16-17. At the event, he won the -80kg tournament and claimed a $1 million prize. While it wasn’t the wisest decision for one-half of ONE's grappling showcase to compete so close to ONE 168, CJI was a landmark event in professional BJJ with an irresistible prize pool.

Here's hoping Ruotolo makes a speedy recovery, and that they either rebook him against Musumeci soon or find a viable opponent for him at ONE 168.

Published
Mathew Riddle

MATHEW RIDDLE

Mathew is a UK-based combat sports journalist  and graphic designer. He joined MMAKO when it was first founded in 2023. Find his work on The Fight Fanatic & Heavy on UFC. He can be contacted on mr@thefightfanatic.com

