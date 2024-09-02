UFC Announces 3 Huge Fights for Stacked UFC 308 Event
3 amazing fights get added to UFC Abu Dhabi in October.
The UFC has announced three major fights for UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi, on October 26.
Fan-favorite Sharabutdin Magomedov will return to face fellow kickboxer Armen Petrosyan in a middleweight fight. As well as this, Mateusz Rebecki squares off against Myktybek Orolbai, and newcomers Ibo Aslan and Raffael Cerqueira are booked for an all-striking affair.
UFC 308 Full Announced Card
The full announced card is as follows (subject to change):
- Myktybek Orolbai vs. Mateusz Rebecki; LW
- Ibo Aslan vs. Raffael Cerqueira; LHW
- Sharabutdin Magomedov vs. Armen Petrosyan; MW
- Abus Magomedov vs. Brunno Ferreira; MW
- Geoff Neal vs. Rafael Dos Anjos; WW
- Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu; HW
- Magomed Ankalaev vs. Aleksandar Rakic; LHW
- Lerone Murphy vs. Dan Ige; FW
- Ciryl Gane vs. Alexander Volkov; HW
- Robert Whittaker vs. Khamzat Chimaev; MW
- Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway; FW
