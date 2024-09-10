Mexican UFC Star Reveals Why He’s Not Fighting on UFC 306
Noche UFC is missing a Mexican fighter or two.
MMA & Boxing Today: Canelo vs. UFC on Mexican Independence Day Weekend
We're closing in on Mexican Independence Day weekend with ten fights from the Sphere in Las Vegas, headlined by a bantamweight title fight between Sean O'Malley and Merab Dvalishvili. In the co-main event, Mexican Champion Alexa Grasso is slated to meet Valentina Shevchenko for a third time.
Including Guadalajara's Grasso, nine fighters of Mexican descent are competing on this card, but Mexican stars Brandon Moreno and Yair Rodriguez are missing from that list. The former champions at flyweight and featherweight (interim for Rodriguez) fought on the same night at UFC 290, losing their titles before falling to top contenders at UFC Mexico City in February.
Moreno Says the UFC Wanted Him on Noche UFC
Two-time flyweight champion Moreno took a hiatus from MMA following back-to-back losses and is now set to return not at Noche UFC but in the main event of UFC Edmonton against Amir Albazi on Nov. 2.
"Maybe I'm gonna cry again," Moreno said of the Sphere show on Monday at the Noche Media Press Conference at Planet 13. "I don't think it's a secret UFC talked to me and asked me like, hey man, we're gonna make a Mexican card for all the Mexicans, Independence Day, and for sure, we want you to be on the card."
Why It Didn't Happen
A 7-month turnaround wasn't in the cards for Tijuana's Moreno, whose injuries didn't allow for the Sep. 14 deadline:
"They give me some treatments because I have some injuries. So, I push my body the most I can, but I wasn't able to fight in that card because I wasn't ready. My body wasn't ready to fight. But, I know I'm gonna feel very excited watching all the highlights, all the videos around..."
Expectations For Noche UFC, Next Fight
Of course, there'll be more than just fight highlights playing in the Sphere with different settings or "worlds" in the background of each bout and a series of short films regarding Mexico's contribution to combat sports in between the action.
"I remember when I talked with the UFC, they told me all the details for the card. Obviously, I don't wanna say absolutely nothing because I love my job and I don't wanna be fired again," Moreno jokingly said, referencing his prior release from the UFC in 2018. "But, it's gonna be crazy and very cool for you guys."
"I did my best to recover off my injuries. I wasn't able to to be part of this amazing card, but man, I'm excited," Moreno added. "I'm just excited to be back, fight against Amir Albazi, an incredible opponent, in Canada, first time there. I wish [to get] all the support of the people there."
While Moreno will watch the fights from the sidelines, the first Mexican-born UFC Champion says he's very proud and grateful that the UFC is making his fellow Mexicans "count" with a card of their own this Saturday.
"I know all the Mexican fighters, they're gonna take this very serious, and that is gonna make an a crazy performance for each fighter," Moreno said. "For the same reason, I think their opponent has to be like on the same level."
Alexa Grasso Proposes Champion vs. Champion Fight after UFC 306
