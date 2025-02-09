Towering heavyweight debutant finishes fan favorite in 35 seconds at UFC 312
Tallison Teixeira lived up to the hype Saturday night with a first-round TKO against Justin Tafa in arguably the most exciting result of the UFC 312 pay-per-view main card.
Teixeira, who graduated from Dana White's Contender Series last summer, improved to 8-0 in MMA. Seven of those wins came by KO/TKO. Meanwhile, Tafa, who has been in the UFC since 2019, now sits at 4-5 in the promotion and is searching for answers
Teixeira Cracks Tafa
Tafa protested the referee's stoppage, but after not intelligently defending himself for several seconds, the fight came to a halt.
Tafa has now lost two in a row and hasn't been on the winning end since. Sept. 2023, which was part of a two-fight winning streak with a draw mixed in between.
It is unclear what's next for Tafa, but for Teixeira, the possibilities at heavyweight are endless. After all, the UFC needs more heavyweight talent, and Teixeira could certainly be that next fighter in the mix for the next generation of top contenders.
Given the mix of decisions and a draw earlier in the night at UFC 312, barring anything unforeseen in the main event (as the co-main also went the distance), Teixeira earning a performance bonus is more likely than not.
Teixeira maintained Tafa's unofficial streak of winning by KO or losing by KO, as three of Tafa's five losses have come by KO/TKO.
The Brazilian has tremendous upside moving forward for the rest of the year and beyond, as he more than likely can make a quick turnaround.
Only time will tell.
