Former RIZIN & Bellator champion campaigns for debut at Noche UFC in September
The recently-announced plans for the UFC’s next trip to Mexico caught the attention of one of the more accomplished fighters competing outside of the promotion.
Last weekend saw the UFC head south of the border for a UFC Fight Night card in Mexico City, where two-time Flyweight Champion Brandon Moreno secured his second win in a row when he took a unanimous decision over former title challenger Steve Erceg.
The broadcast for UFC Mexico included an official announcement for this year’s edition of Noche UFC, which will take place on September 13 at Arena Guadalajara in Guadalajara, Mexico.
Juan Archuleta Targets UFC Debut In Guadalajara
The event on September 13 will be the third iteration of Noche UFC as well as the first one that’s actually been held in Mexico, and apparently former RIZIN and Bellator Bantamweight Champion Juan Archuleta wants to be a part of the historic event.
“Thank you [Mexico City] I had a great time. The people and fans were amazing! September 13 I’m going to do my best to rack some wins out and be ready to see if I can be on the [Noche UFC]”
Archuleta Held Gold In Bellator & RIZIN
A veteran of 36 professional MMA fights, Archuleta joined Bellator in 2018 and went on a 6-0 run before coming up short against Patricio Pitbull in a featherweight title bout the following year.
“Spaniard” rebounded with another featherweight victory before he returned to bantamweight and claimed the division’s vacant title against the previously-undefeated Patchy Mix, however his title reign was cut short when he met Sergio Pettis in his next outing.
A split decision win over Soo Chul Kim at Bellator vs. RIZIN in 2022 kicked off what has been a successful run in the Japanese promotion for Archuleta, who won the vacant bantamweight belt at Super RIZIN 2 before being knocked out by current UFC flyweight Kai Asakura.
The loss to Asakura kicked off what has become the first three-fight skid Archuleta's career, as he was submitted in the first round of both of his outings in RIZIN last year.
The 37-year-old’s former opponent Pitbull is set to make his UFC debut at UFC 314, but it remains to be seen if “Spaniard” can pick up a few wins before September and convince the promotion to sign him for Noche UFC.
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing.