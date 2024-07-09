MMA Knockout

Discover Tenshin Nasukawa: The Best Fighter You've Never Heard Of

Nasukawa fights again on July 20.

Mathew Riddle

RIZIN FF

The next step in Tenshin Nasukawa's boxing career is just around the corner.

The undefeated Japanese phenom will star in his fourth boxing fight on July 20 against Boxrec's No. 77-ranked bantamweight fighter, Jonathan Rodriguez (17-2-1).

Rodriguez's two losses are to top-ranked Antonio Vargas (18-1-0), and Manuel Flores (18-1-0). Nasukawa isn't a stranger to fighting experienced opponents, however, with his first three opponents having a combined record of 37-8-2.

How to Watch: Tenshin Nasukawa vs. Jonathan Rodriguez

Nasukawa's fight will be on the undercard of Prime Boxing 9 on Japanese Amazon Prime. American viewers can catch the fights on ESPN+. Since the fights take place in Tokyo, Japan, they begin early at 7 am ET.

Tenshin Nasukawa: The Best Fighter You've Never Heard of

While Nasukawa is a force in Japan, he's relatively unheard of in the West. He's most well-known for his losing effort against Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a boxing exhibition in 2018. Still, Nasukawa's extensive kickboxing, MMA, and boxing careers remain unblemished in over 50 appearances.

Tenshin Nasukawa boxing
Koji Sasahara / Associated Press

51-0 in Kickboxing, Boxing, & MMA

Nasukawa was barely scraping 20 years old when he defeated future One Championship superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon in 2018. Nasukawa defeated the who's-who of Muay Thai and Japanese kickboxing, including Takeru Segawa, Kyoji Horiguchi, and Taiki Naito.

Nasukawa's kickboxing highlights contain KO's by rolling thunder, cartwheel kick, flying knees, and a plethora of spinning attacks. His most notable highlight is his cartwheel kick KO of 71-fight veteran Federico Roma in 2019.

Watch some of his highlights below, courtesy of VoteSport on YouTube:

If nothing else on July 20, try and watch Tenshin Nasukawa as he edges closer to boxing superstardom.

Mathew Riddle

MATHEW RIDDLE

Mathew is a UK-based combat sports journalist  and graphic designer. He joined MMAKO when it was first founded in 2023. Find his work on The Fight Fanatic & Heavy on UFC.

