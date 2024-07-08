UFC News: Lightweight Stars Reportedly Booked for Five-Round Fight in Paris
Fans in Paris, France will get to cheer on one of the country’s most popular names when the UFC returns to the Accor Arena with a huge lightweight matchup.
Fans React as UFC Announces Return to Paris for September Fight Night Card
Benoit Saint-Denis Returns in Paris
Paris is set to host a UFC Fight Night event for the third year in a row on September 28, and from the moment the event was confirmed fans have been speculating about what fight might serve as the card's headlining attraction.
Former Interim Heavyweight Champion Ciryl Gane competed in the main event for the previous two UFC Paris shows, and now after an initial Ag. Fight report MMA Junkie has confirmed that top lightweights Benoit Saint-Denis and Renato Moicano have signed on for a five-round matchup.
Currently the UFC’s #12-ranked lightweight contender, France’s Saint-Denis is coming off a knockout-loss to Dustin Poirier but was previously on a five-fight streak of finishes that vaulted him into the lightweight Top 15 following his short-notice UFC debut at welterweight in 2021.
A former featherweight, Moicano has been on the UFC roster for nearly 10 years and is currently on an impressive three-fight win streak that has earned him the #10 spot in the promotion’s lightweight rankings.
The fact that the two men signed on for a five-round fight is a strong indicator that they may headline UFC Paris, but given that the UFC has also started to book more five-round co-main events the promotion may still have something else big planned for a fight card that currently only has three scheduled bouts.
• Renato Moicano vs. Benoit Saint-Denis
• William Gomis vs. Joanderson Brito
• Germaine de Randamie vs. Nora Cornolle
UFC 302 Aftermath: Jailton Almeida Eyes Heavyweight Title Eliminator in Paris
