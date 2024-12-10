MMA Knockout

Jake Paul Slams Tommy Fury Callout, Takes Jabs at Molly-Mae Breakup

Jake Paul issues a scathing response to Tommy Fury calling him out for a fight just days after pulling out of his Darren Till match.

Mathew Riddle

Jake Paul has put Tommy Fury on blast for calling him out for a boxing rematch just days after pulling out of his fight with former UFC star Darren Till.

Paul and Fury fought once before in 2023, with Fury winning a tight split decision. It remains Paul's only professional loss, but despite this, 'The Problem Child' has gone on to find immense success fighting the likes of Mike Tyson to the tune of 60+ million viewers worldwide.

In the meantime, Fury was scheduled to face Till in a boxing match in January 2025, before Fury pulled out because of Till's "stupid MMA tactics."

Tommy Fury
Tommy Fury Calls out Jake & Logan Paul

Days removed from his botched fight with Till, Fury called out Paul in an Instagram story.

"I can give you a second loss, no problem, but let's talk some serious numbers down the phone," Fury remarked. "... I can come back after a year and beat the pair of you."

'Absolute Muppet,' Jake Paul Replies to Tommy Fury

Hours later, Paul issued a fiery response accusing Fury of having "zero credibility" and taking shots at his viral breakup with Molly-Mae in the process.

"What an absolute muppet," Paul wrote. "Buddy you just pulled out of a fight for the third time. You have zero credibility. I offered you $8 million dollars and you ran away from it. And now you got dumped by Molly, getting sued by DAZN and still can't call a shot without your dad. [Get the f*** out of here.]"

