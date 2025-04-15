Drake recalls $15K gesture that made him respect UFC's Dana White
Popular musician Drake has recalled a moment of generosity from UFC CEO Dana White that earned his respect.
Drake recently appeared on one of Adin Ross’s livestreams. The topic was what it was like for both men to know someone as prominent as White in the sports business world.
Drake recalled a story where he saw White at a bar, and a server began to tell the UFC CEO a story about her dreams and goals.
“I’ll never forget when I saw Dana White, it was early UFC days,” Drake said. “This is what really taught me about etiquette and just how to treat people when you want to make them feel extra special when they least expect it.”
What White did next took Drake completely off guard...
Drake Recalls Dana White's Kindness
“I remember I saw Dana White tip this girl who was just like super engaged with him at the bar, this was years ago, probably 2014, he tipped this girl $15,000 because she was like, ‘I want to be a photographer’ and he was like, ‘Well $15,000 should get you everything that you would want’ and she was floored, so shoutout to Dana White, that’s one of the best things I’ve ever seen,” Drake said.
Throwing money around is White's forte. The UFC Boss earned $1.1 million in one sitting in Baccarat and recently entered a $10 million tournament. He has previously remarked that his dream is to enter a $1 billion tournament.
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.