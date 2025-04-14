MMA fighter stares down opponent after stunning head kick KO on same night as UFC 314
An amateur MMA fighter competing in his first fight scored one of last weekend’s biggest highlights on the same night as UFC 314.
Following a four-week run of UFC Fight Night events that included stops in Mexico City and London, the world’s leading MMA promotion headed to the Kaseya Center in Miami, FL on Saturday for a stacked UFC 314 event that understandably dominated the attention of the MMA world.
The card featured some incredible finishes and closed out with a “Fight of the Night”-winning main event between Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes, but there was also plenty of regional MMA action going on over the weekend for fans to catch up on this week.
READ MORE: UFC 314 star Paddy Pimblett praised by Dana White after Michael Chandler fight
Zack Golden Scores Jaw-Dropping Finish In MMA Debut
Taking place on the same night as UFC 314 but just a couple states away in Bossier City, LA, American Kombat Alliance 45 featured a mix of amateur MMA and kickboxing action with a pair of professional MMA bouts closing things out at the top of the card.
The main event and two of the amateur MMA fights were for AKA titles, but it was amateur debutant Zack Golden who arguably stole the show on the nightś undercard when he stepped into the cage for the first time against Steven Campbell.
Both welterweights were making their respective debuts in the fight, but neither man ended up accumulating very much cage time after Golden floored Campbell with a nasty head kick just over halfway through the first round (h/t to the one and only @Grabaka_Hitman).
READ MORE: UFC CEO Dana White provides update on TV rights deal & future of PPV events
Campbell was already on the retreat before being knocked flat on his back, and rather than dive in with follow-up punches Golden stared his opponent down before he calmly walked off to the center of the cage following an unbelievable amateur debut.
More MMA Knockout News
- MMA fans react to Alexander Volkanovski's win over Diego Lopes at UFC 314
- UFC GOAT double-champ inducted to Hall of Fame
- Paddy Pimblett mauls Michael Chandler at UFC 314, calls out multiple lightweight stars
- UFC 314 winner Alexander Volkanovski takes clear stance on featherweight GOAT debate
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing.