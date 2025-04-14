MMA Knockout

MMA fighter stares down opponent after stunning head kick KO on same night as UFC 314

This debuting fighter may have scored the most violent finish of the entire weekend.

Drew Beaupre

(American Kombat Alliance)

An amateur MMA fighter competing in his first fight scored one of last weekend’s biggest highlights on the same night as UFC 314.

Following a four-week run of UFC Fight Night events that included stops in Mexico City and London, the world’s leading MMA promotion headed to the Kaseya Center in Miami, FL on Saturday for a stacked UFC 314 event that understandably dominated the attention of the MMA world.

The card featured some incredible finishes and closed out with a “Fight of the Night”-winning main event between Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes, but there was also plenty of regional MMA action going on over the weekend for fans to catch up on this week.

Alexander Volkanovski (red gloves) shake hands with Diego Lopes (blue gloves) during UFC 314 at Kaseya Center.
Alexander Volkanovski (red gloves) shake hands with Diego Lopes (blue gloves) during UFC 314 at Kaseya Center. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Zack Golden Scores Jaw-Dropping Finish In MMA Debut

Taking place on the same night as UFC 314 but just a couple states away in Bossier City, LA, American Kombat Alliance 45 featured a mix of amateur MMA and kickboxing action with a pair of professional MMA bouts closing things out at the top of the card.

The main event and two of the amateur MMA fights were for AKA titles, but it was amateur debutant Zack Golden who arguably stole the show on the nightś undercard when he stepped into the cage for the first time against Steven Campbell.

Both welterweights were making their respective debuts in the fight, but neither man ended up accumulating very much cage time after Golden floored Campbell with a nasty head kick just over halfway through the first round (h/t to the one and only @Grabaka_Hitman).

Campbell was already on the retreat before being knocked flat on his back, and rather than dive in with follow-up punches Golden stared his opponent down before he calmly walked off to the center of the cage following an unbelievable amateur debut.

Published
Drew Beaupre
DREW BEAUPRE

Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.

