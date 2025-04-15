UFC 314 winner makes case for Alexander Volkanovski title fight after viral finish
One of the biggest winners from last weekend’s UFC 314 card believes he’s done enough to earn a title shot after just five Octagon appearances.
Taking place at the Kaseya Center in Miami, FL on Saturday, UFC 314 featured some entertaining fights and big finishes on the prelims before a PPV main card that saw three out of five matchups end inside the distance.
The night closed out with a fight for the vacant featherweight title between Diego Lopes and Alexander Volkanovski, who earned a hard-fought unanimous decision to reclaim the belt after he was knocked out by Ilia Topuria in his last outing at UFC 298.
"If I Don't Deserve A Title Shot, I Don't Know Who Does"
Many fans were thrilled to see arguably the greatest featherweight in UFC history break a “curse” that had plagued aging fighters in the promotion’s lower weight classes, but arguably the most impressive featherweight performance at UFC 314 came from Jean Silva when he submitted Bryce Mitchell earlier on the main card.
The matchup had a considerable amount of hype around it leading up to UFC 314 thanks to Mitchell’s controversial comments outside of the cage as well as plenty of pre-fight trash talk between the two men, and after his impressive win Silva took to social media to make his case for a crack at Volkanovski.
Silva Compares UFC Record To Movsar Evloev
Volkanovski already defeated many of the featherweight division’s top names during his previous rise to the title and reign with the belt, but one name he hasn’t faced in the current Top 5 is the undefeated Movsar Evloev.
Evloev is currently the division’s #4-ranked contender after earning a decision over former Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling, and after his initial post Silva was also quick to compare the undefeated contender's UFC record to his own.
A rematch with former Interim Featherweight Champion Yair Rodriguez is also an option for Volkanovski after “El Pantera” defeated Bellator star Patricio Pitbull at UFC 314, but if “The Great” wants to face a new challenge it will be interesting to see if Silva gets his wish or if Evloev will finally get a long-awaited title shot.
