Dricus du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland 2 face-off & ceremonial weigh-ins for UFC 312
With the morning weigh-ins now in the books, the UFC 312 ceremonial weigh-in ceremony and fighter face-offs are set to go down today in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia.
Dricus Du Plessis & Sean Strickland Face Off
The event is headlined by a rematch between UFC Middleweight Champion Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland, and in the co-main event Weili Zhang will attempt to hand undefeated challenger Tatiana Suarez her first loss and defend her title for the third time.
Justin Tafa is set to welcome the unbeaten Tallison Teixeira to the UFC when the two men meet in a heavyweight bout on the main card. Jimmy Crute will also look to secure his first win since 2020 when he quares off with Rodolfo Bellato in a light heavyweight contest, and the PPV main card will open with welterweights Jake Matthews and Francisco Prado.
The eight prelim fights scheduled for UFC 312 feature plenty of local talent and a number of fighters that will be making their promotional debuts. Two of those debutants (Colby Thicknesse and Kody Steele) both boast undefeated records, and the night’s featured prelim is a featherweight bout between Jack Jenkins and Gabriel Santos.
The ceremonial weigh-ins and fighter face-offs for UFC 312 are set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. local time in Sydney (3:30 a.m. ET), and you can check out a live stream and full replay of the proceedings below.
Be sure to check back with MMA Knockout tomorrow for live results and highlights from all the action at UFC 312: Dricus du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland 2.
