Logan Paul suggests UFC punish Bryce Mitchell by fighting Ilia Topuria

Logan Paul had some choice words for Bryce Mitchell following his now-viral, disturbing remarks.

YouTuber-turned-WWE star Logan Paul was disappointed to learn about UFC featherweight Bryce Mitchell and his comments about Hitler being a “good guy.”

Paul Reacts To Mitchell's Comments

Mitchell has since apologized for his words, but it didn’t stop Paul from giving a harsh critique about the way Mitchell, an Arkansas native, should be treated.

“For me personally, he is who he is," Paul said. "People are paying attention to him only because the UFC has platformed him and has given him this stage to perform and he has, you know, has an audience. So now if you're making that organization look idiotic or degrading the entire organization, because it's not 'fighter Bryce Mitchell', it's 'UFC fighter Bryce Mitchell.'”

Unique In-Cage Punishment For Mitchell

Paul took it a step further. If he were in the UFC’s position, he would book the grappler for a title fight against current Featherweight Champion Ilia Topuria.

“I could see a world where there's some recourse… Personally I wouldn't remove it... I think it's great. I think I have it because it kind of maybe goes against the free speech angle, which I respect… You make him fight Ilia Topuria to prove, you know, you give him a chance, but he just gets f***ing killed and then you cut him off.”

Topuria is still weighing options to see what his championship future will materialize. At the very least, he already given himself a solid foundation to make his title reign a memorable one.

Whether Paul or Topuria fly in to finish a deal, there’s a good chance neither have fought their stiffest test yet.

Who that may be is unknown, but it could become clear rather shortly. 

Zain Bando
