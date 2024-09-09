Dricus du Plessis Receives Vulgar Slur From Contender, Title Reign Threatened
One top contender is not pulling any punches when it comes to how he feels about UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis.
While du Plessis has beaten the likes of Robert Whittaker, Sean Strickland, and Israel Adesanya, some still aren't sold on "Stillknocks." Count Khamzat Chimaev as one emerging 185-pound challenger who isn't all that impressed by the middleweight champion.
In fact, Chimaev recently dropped a vulgar slur towards du Plessis, perhaps setting the stage for a future championship bout between the two.
SEAN O'MALLEY IS "NIGHTMARE MATCHUP" FOR MERAB DVALISHVILI
During a recent chat with former UFC welterweight contender Darren Till on social media, Khamzat Chimaev blasted Dricus du Plessis and put quite the label on the titleholder.
"We need to get that title back for the normal people, man," Chimaev said. "This gay still has the belt, man. Not normal. First time I've ever seen and heard like African gay."
Chimaev has business to handle first, as he will collide with Robert Whittaker in October. The winner could very well be in line for du Plessis' middleweight championship.
Of course, one can't rule out the possibility of Sean Strickland getting a rematch with DDP given how close that fight was. Regardless of what happens, the UFC surely isn't thin on options in the middleweight division, and we'll keep you updated on what the future holds.
ALEXA GRASSO PROPOSES CHAMPION VS. CHAMPION FIGHT AFTER UFC 306
