UFC Star Dustin Poirier Undecided on Retirement: ‘Who Is There for Me to Fight?'

Dustin Poirier is very much on the fence when it comes to leaving the fight game.
The former UFC interim champion has been considering retirement for years now, with Poirier always knowing that his next fight could very well be his last. Poirier recently revealed on 'The MMA Hour' he would've hung up the gloves with a title win over lightweight champ Islam Makhachev at UFC 302 but that's not how he finished his story, falling short of gold for a third time by way of submission.
30 Days Until Poirier's Retirement Decision
Poirier has yet to make a decision on whether or not he'll continue fighting, citing that his wife and the people around him want to see him retire once and for all. However, retirements rarely ever come easy in MMA, with Poirier setting a one-month ultimatum to see how he feels.
"Me and my wife kinda said when we get back from vacation, we'll [make a decision]," Poirier told MMA Junkie's Mike Bohn regarding his potential retirement. "Obviously, you're drinking and eating whatever you want on vacation. We'll clean it up, go 30 days, August, and just make a decision after that. Get in shape, see how you feel. So, we'll see, man. I don't know."
"I need to make a solid decision so I can get out of the limbo. Because I'm still kind of, like, fighting myself every day. Not sure what I'm doing."
"Who Is There For Me To Fight?"
"The Diamond" is one of the longer-tenured fighters on the UFC roster, making his promotional debut back in 2011. Since then, Poirier has had a total of 31 fights in the Octagon, with 13 of those coming against former or current UFC champions.
Now 35-years old with a whole lot of wear and tear, Poirier wonders if this is really it for him and his fan-favorite fighting career.
"So, I'm supposed to have surgery on my nose in October. But, if something - if I made a decision or something came up, popped up, I can push it back or whatever. I'm just thinking, like, 'Who is there for me to fight?'" Poirier said.
There are a few potential options for Dustin Poirier at the tail-end of his career, with the former interim champ approving seven fights in particular (including rematches with Conor McGregor and Justin Gaethje) but we'll have to wait a month or so for the former interim champ to make up his mind on fighting once more.
