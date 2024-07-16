UFC News: Dustin Poirier Greenlights Return Fight Options, Gets Real on Nate Diaz
UFC star Dustin Poirier may have still one more fight left in him, but who would it be against?
Exclusive: Dustin Poirier On Fighting Future, Conor McGregor's Return, Samsung & More
There's only a few names that the former UFC Interim Lightweight Champion would entertain at this point of his career, following what was his third failed undisputed title attempt vs. Islam Makhachev at UFC 302 where he lost by submission in the final round.
Poirier recently said on 'The MMA Hour' he is still on the fence about retirement, but did admit "if something big comes up that’s exciting, that’s a big risk that’s worth it, I’ll probably take it," acknowledging that his days of fighting for world titles are probably over.
Potential Legacy Fights For "The Diamond"
While there's still no word on if he'll fight again, UFC color commentator Jon Anik would ask Poirier on the Anik & Florian Podcast if he thinks his next opponent will be among those listed below:
- Nate Diaz - former UFC title challenger, free agent
- Conor McGregor - former two-division UFC Champion
- Alexander Volkanovski - former UFC Featherweight Champion
- Justin Gaethje - former 'BMF' Champion, former UFC Interim Lightweight Champion
- Max Holloway - 'BMF' Champion, former UFC Featherweight Champion
- Charles Oliveira - former UFC Lightweight Champion
- Colby Covington - former UFC Interim Welterweight Champion
"100%," Poirier said of this shortlist of names. "Yeah. If I do fight again, and when I do fight again, it'll be definitely one of those guys you just said."
Besides Alexander Volkanovski (who was interested in fighting Poirier after the Makhachev loss), "The Diamond" has a history with all of the potential opponents listed, fighting 4 out 7 of them already, having yet to settle the score with rivals Nate Diaz and Colby Covington from years prior.
Poirier's Unfinished Business With Nate Diaz
Poirier has almost fought Diaz on more than one occasion, as they were most notably set to fight at UFC 230 back in Nov. 2018. At the time, Diaz wasn't all that interested in fighting Poirier, especially after it was revealed that old foe Conor McGregor would be fighting Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title. Ultimately, it was Poirier who pulled out of their fight due to a hip injury.
The fight between Poirier and Diaz was never officially rebooked after that, leaving many to wonder if it'll ever happen, now that Diaz is a free agent.
"The thing with the Diaz is, I'm in contact with the UFC behind the scenes about my next moves all the time. We talk, when do I want to fight again? How bad are my injuries? Things like that... The last time I brought his name up, they didn't want to talk about him," Poirier said of Diaz as a potential opponent. "They didn't want to do business. A lot of fans don't know behind the scenes. He's such a struggle to deal with, that, I think they just don't want to do it anymore."
"But if it came around, if that was something that came, was a reality, I, 100%, would take the fight right now, sign a contract today," Poirier admitted. "And Nate knows that because I've done it a few times, and he can say what he wants. Every time a fight has fell apart with me and him, it's been on his side. It's been him over-negotiating. It's been him doing crazy s*** behind the scenes. It's fell apart. I've accepted every fight I've ever been offered with Nate, and I would accept one right now."
Poirier Is 5-3 Against The Seven Names Listed
As for other legacy fights that made Anik's list, Poirier has beaten both 'BMF' Champion Max Holloway and superstar Conor McGregor twice, Justin Gaethje once, having lost to McGregor in their 2014 fight, Gaethje in their rematch and Charles Oliveira in his second undisputed title fight.
You might remember Colby Covington calling out Dustin Poirier for a fight after defeating his teammate Jorge Masvidal in March 2022 but "The Diamond" wasn't all that interested in fighting Covington, not wanting the welterweight contender to make a single dollar off of him in a potential super-fight of sorts.
Who would you like to see Dustin Poirier fight next?
