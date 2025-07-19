Max Holloway reveals 2 UFC legends he'd like to face in one night
Max Holloway had a bit of fun designing a dream event in Hawaii ahead of his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier at UFC 318.
A former UFC featherweight champion and considered to be one of the greatest fighters in the division’s history, Holloway came up short in a bid to reclaim the 145 lbs. belt against Ilia Topuria in his last outing at UFC 308.
That loss ended a three-fight win streak for Holloway, but the 33-year-old still holds the “BMF” belt that he won with a last-second knockout against Justin Gaethje that took place on the main card of UFC 300 last year.
Max Holloway's "Dream" UFC Hawaii Card
Now a full-time lightweight, Holloway will compete at 155 lbs. for the third time in the UFC when he and Poirier headline UFC 318 this Saturday.
Speaking to media ahead of the event in New Orleans, LA, Holloway outlined plans for a dream UFC event in Hawaii that would see him rematch Topuria before squaring off with current color commentator and UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier in the night’s main event.
“Aloha Stadium, UFC Hawaii,” Holloway answered when asked about his dream card. “Me vs. DC, main event, of course. The world wants to see that. So, if it’s a dream card, we’ve gotta give what the world wants. And then co-main event – I’m gonna have to go back-to-back man, I’m gonna have to co-main event it and fight Topuria, too. Me vs. Topuria 2, co-main. After that, I go back, walk all back again, and fight DC’s fat a**.”
"Blessed" Hopes To Play Spoiler At UFC 318
A proud native of Louisiana himself, Cormier will be in the commentary booth on Saturday in New Orleans when Poirier makes the walk to the Octagon for the final time in his home state.
“The Diamond” previously held the UFC’s interim lightweight belt but came up short in three separate bids to claim the division’s undisputed title, the most recent of which came against Islam Makhachev at UFC 302.
Poirier considered retirement following the loss to Makhachev before he began campaigning for a retirement fight in Louisiana. The fan favorite will try to improve to 3-0 over Holloway at UFC 318 after he submitted “Blessed” in a featherweight bout in 2012 and then gave him a rude welcome to the lightweight division in their rematch at UFC 236, where Poirier won the interim lightweight belt via unanimous decision.
