UFC triple-champ? Fans react as Alex Pereira fuels heavyweight rumors
Alex Pereira looks like he may be contemplating a run at third UFC title based on the recent weigh-in video he shared with fans.
Still less than five years into his UFC career, Pereira has stepped into the Octagon eleven times and established himself as arguably the biggest star on the promotion’s roster following a decorated career as a kickboxer.
The Brazilian last fought Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313 and lost his light heavyweight belt via unanimous decision, and since then fans have been patiently waiting for news of when the 38-year-old plans to enter the cage again.
Alex Pereira Hits The Scale On Instagram
Neither Pereira nor the UFC have dropped any serious plans for the former two-division champion’s return fight, but “Poatan” did recently share on Instagram that he’s currently walking around at 110.3 kilos (243 pounds).
Pereira has regularly dwarfed some of his light heavyweight opponents despite being also being a former UFC middleweight champion, and both he and his coaches have previously expressed interest in a potential move to the heavyweight division at some point.
Fans React To Alex Pereira's Current Weight
Unsurprisingly, Pereira’s post and the idea of him fighting in the heavyweight division drew plenty of reactions from MMA fans, as well as current GLORY Heavyweight Kickboxing Champion Rico Verhoeven.
“Heavyweight [fire] don't get me excited and make me come to UFC [flex]"
“How on earth did this guy fight at MW"
“Tom vs Alex will be a huge fight!"
“HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMA INCOMING"
“Poatan” successfully defended the light heavyweight belt three times and likely deserves an immediate rematch with Ankalaev if he wants it, but after maintaining a torrid schedule during his initial run at 205 lbs. the 38-year-old indicated in the aftermath of UFC 313 that he needed some time off from fighting.
Ankalaev still doesn’t have his first title defense booked, but Pereira may be tempted to commit to a move up in weight to try and become the first three-division champion in the promotion’s history now that Tom Aspinall holds the undisputed heavyweight belt and is in need of challengers.
