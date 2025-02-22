Dustin Poirier makes brutal pick for Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett
There's no love lost between Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler, Poirier weighing on his former foe's upcoming fight against Paddy Pimblett.
The two lightweights fought at UFC 281 in November 2022 with "The Diamond" snatching a third-round submission win over Chandler. Although, their rivalry was far from settled, following them out of the Octagon and onto social media.
Poirier's Confident Prediction For Chandler vs. Pimblett
Beef aside, Chandler, the former Bellator champion, gave Poirier one of his toughest fights despite the result not going his way. Going up against a young and flashy Paddy Pimblett next, Poirier is confident Chandler will get his hand raised.
"Even though he's a b****, Chandler all day go heavy on the money," Poirier predicted Chandler vs. Pimblett on 'X'.
Chandler may have caught a stray from Poirier, but at least his old foe believes in him.
"Nope," Poirier responded to a fan who predicted Pimblett to win by submission. "I just hope both teams have fun!"
With defeats to Poirier, Justin Gaethje, and Charles Oliveira (twice), Michael Chandler is currently 2-4 in the UFC, losing some steam at 38 years old. In contrast, Paddy "The Baddy" Pimblett is a perfect 6-0 in the big show with wins over King Green and Tony Ferguson.
