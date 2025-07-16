Dustin Poirier opens up on close call with UFC drug testing agents
Not even Dustin Poirier was safe from UFC's anti-doping antics.
'The Diamond' retires this weekend, hopefully on the back of a win against Max Holloway in their trilogy fight at UFC 318. The lightweight pairing makes for a highly-anticipated main event, where Holloway puts his 'baddest motherf-----' belt on the line.
Poirier's final fight also marks the last time he'll have to bend for UFC's anti-doping measures, and he recounted one bizarre story from interacting with their agents.
Dustin Poirier recalls time he nearly failed UFC drug test
Speaking with Shakiel Mahjouri, Poirier explained a time where anti-doping agents almost caught him out with their whereabouts policy.
"One time I was buying a vehicle," Poirier said. "I was at the dealership signing paperwork. They called me, they were at the gate here at my house. They were like, 'Well if you can't make it here back to your house to meet me in the next hour, it counts as a failed test.'
"... I'm like, 'I can't leave now, I'm in the middle of paperwork.' They drove to the dealership. I did blood and urine at the car dealership in the office."
Whether USADA or UFC Anti-Doping, Poirier would have had to adhere to a 'whereabouts' policy. The testing team would have known Poirier's location, and thus threatened a failed test for not being present, since they weren't updated on his absence.
As per the current Anti-Doping measures, Poirier would have been hit with a failure for failing to adhere to his whereabouts policy.
Any three whereabouts failures in a rolling twelve-month timespan can result in an anti-doping policy violation for UFC athletes, and could be considered evasion or tampering.
