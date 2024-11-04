Dustin Poirier Signs Off on Suggestion for "Last Dance" in UFC
Dustin Poirier has endorsed at least one option for what fans expect will be his final trip to the UFC Octagon.
Poirier Open To Max Holloway BMF Fight
“The Diamond” is a former interim lightweight champion and one of the most popular fighters on the UFC roster, but unfortunately the 35-year-old once again came up short of claiming undisputed UFC gold when he challenged Islam Makhachev at UFC 302 and was submitted in the final round.
(Exclusive) Randy Couture Picks 2 Ex-UFC Champs for Hall of Fame Honors
Poirier indicated in the aftermath of UFC 302 that there was a chance he might finally retire from fighting, but after walking back those comments fans have been left to speculate about a suitable retirement fight for the Louisiana-native.
Always happy to engage with fans online, Poirier recently signed off on a suggestion that his final fight should be a third meeting with Max Holloway for the latter fighter’s BMF title.
A former UFC featherweight champion, Holloway came up short in his first foray at lightweight against Poirier in 2019 but returned to the weight class at UFC 300 and finished Justin Gaethje with an incredible last-second knockout to claim the BMF belt.
UFC 309's Latest Promo Reaches Legendary Status Featuring Jones, Miocic
That win put “Blessed” on a three-fight win streak that set him up for a crack at undefeated featherweight king Ilia Topuria at UFC 308, and after suffering the first knockout-loss of his career in that outing Holloway announced that he now plans to move up to the lightweight division full time.
The 32-year-old would likely jump at the chance to avenge two previous losses to “The Diamond” if the pair were matched up a third time, and having the BMF title on the line for Poirier’s expected retirement fight would make the bout a worthy headliner for a UFC PPV event.
Read More UFC & MMA News
Stick with MMA Knockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.