UFC 309's Latest Promo Reaches Legendary Status Featuring Jones, Miocic

UFC 309 is under two weeks away, and the event's newest promo has MMA fans drooling.

Zain Bando

Feb 15, 2020; Rio Rancho, New Mexico, USA; UFC fighter Jon Jones attends the light heavyweight bout between Jan Blachowicz (blue) and Corey Anderson (red) during UFC Fight Night at Santa Ana Star Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
UFC 309, which will take place in New York at Madison Square Garden, is less than two weeks away. The main event is the highly anticipated heavyweight championship fight between current champion Jon Jones and former champion Stipe Miocic.

During the UFC Edmonton broadcast, the promotion unveiled its latest hype package ahead of UFC 309, making Jones vs. Miocic feel larger than life.

Check out the full promo below, followed by the full 14-fight card and the announcement that the undercard portion is accessible on Hulu, FX, and ESPN+ as simulcasts in the U.S.

Jones-Miocic Is Years In The Making

Jones vs. Miocic is three years in the making. The pair were scheduled to fight in November 2023, but Jones pulled out due to a torn pectoral injury. This divisional shift led to Tom Aspinall becoming the interim heavyweight champion, defending the title against Curtis Blaydes in July.

UFC CEO Dana White is convinced neither Jones nor Miocic will retire following a win, which would grant Aspinall the opportunity to become the undisputed champion by fighting for it instead of being promoted to it.

Miocic is returning to the UFC for the first time since March 2021, when he lost his title against current PFL champion Francis Ngannou. Ngannou eventually had a falling out with the UFC after neither could agree on a would-be super fight between him and Jones.

Jones returned to the Octagon shortly after Ngannou's departure. He won the vacant title from Ciryl Gane at UFC 285, adding to his laundry list of accomplishments that, by many, make him the greatest heavyweight of all-tine.

If the fight moves forward, it likely answers a lot of questions. For one, it'll determine if Miocic, despite being 42, can still hang with the best the sport has to offer. And, two, if Jones has put a career-defining stamp on his in-cage legacy, negating any legal repercussions when discussing who the best pound-for-pound fighter is.

