Dustin Poirier's UFC 318 walkout will have a legendary special musical guest

Poirier revealed his walkout plans for his fight with Max Holloway this Saturday.

Dustin Poirier's final UFC fight will get an extra special entrance this Saturday.

Poirier Will Retire Regardless of Outcome

It isn't just any fight, either. It's the final fight of a legendary MMA career for Poirier and a UFC run that spans a decade-plus with an extensive resume of legendary names few can duplicate, including this weekend's trilogy with Max Holloway that headlines UFC 318 in Poirier's home state of Louisiana

During a pre-fight media scrum Wednesday, the 36-year-old Poirier revealed a special guest would join him as he enters the Octagon: Lil Wayne.

Dustin Poirier Reveals His UFC 318 Entrance Plan

"It will be a little bit of James Brown, a little bit of Wayne," Poirier told reporters. "Yeah, Wayne's walking out with me. ... I have to (stick with the James Brown song). I've paid the cost to be the boss. On my last one, I can't go that far away from it. I need to hear that. I need to feel that vibe before I fight someone."

Poirier shares his walkout plan
This isn't the first time a UFC fighter has made this request, as UFC 189 featured live performances during Conor McGregor and Chad Mendes' entrances ahead of their main event.

Poirier did not reveal whether Wayne would follow suit with a performance, but he will be there alongside him before the five-rounder gets underway.

Holloway vs. Poirier 3 will be contested for Holloway's "BMF" title as "The Diamond" attempts to sweep the series, whereas Holloway could silence the Smoothie King Center audience with an emphatic win.

The fight should get underway before midnight ET, but could shuffle based on the four remaining main card fights. Holloway-Poirier is the only fight with championship rounds available for the night itself, as the rest are three, five-minute rounds.

Poirier defeated Holloway in 2012 and 2019 and the two share a few common opponents, including former two-division champion, Conor McGregor, among others.

