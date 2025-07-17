Dustin Poirier's UFC 318 walkout will have a legendary special musical guest
Dustin Poirier's final UFC fight will get an extra special entrance this Saturday.
Poirier Will Retire Regardless of Outcome
It isn't just any fight, either. It's the final fight of a legendary MMA career for Poirier and a UFC run that spans a decade-plus with an extensive resume of legendary names few can duplicate, including this weekend's trilogy with Max Holloway that headlines UFC 318 in Poirier's home state of Louisiana
During a pre-fight media scrum Wednesday, the 36-year-old Poirier revealed a special guest would join him as he enters the Octagon: Lil Wayne.
READ MORE: Dustin Poirier opens up on close call with UFC drug testing agents
Dustin Poirier Reveals His UFC 318 Entrance Plan
"It will be a little bit of James Brown, a little bit of Wayne," Poirier told reporters. "Yeah, Wayne's walking out with me. ... I have to (stick with the James Brown song). I've paid the cost to be the boss. On my last one, I can't go that far away from it. I need to hear that. I need to feel that vibe before I fight someone."
This isn't the first time a UFC fighter has made this request, as UFC 189 featured live performances during Conor McGregor and Chad Mendes' entrances ahead of their main event.
Poirier did not reveal whether Wayne would follow suit with a performance, but he will be there alongside him before the five-rounder gets underway.
Holloway vs. Poirier 3 will be contested for Holloway's "BMF" title as "The Diamond" attempts to sweep the series, whereas Holloway could silence the Smoothie King Center audience with an emphatic win.
The fight should get underway before midnight ET, but could shuffle based on the four remaining main card fights. Holloway-Poirier is the only fight with championship rounds available for the night itself, as the rest are three, five-minute rounds.
Poirier defeated Holloway in 2012 and 2019 and the two share a few common opponents, including former two-division champion, Conor McGregor, among others.
More MMA Knockout News
- Nate Diaz pleads with Conor McGregor to settle trilogy: 'Nobody else to fight'
- Ex-UFC knockout artist set for heavyweight title fight in dirty boxing league
- Conor McGregor challenged to White House fight by ex-UFC bareknuckle champ
- UFC 318 fighter stunned fans with walk-off knockout in memorable debut
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.