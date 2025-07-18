MMA Knockout

Dustin Poirier was knocked out by UFC 318 main card fighter in 2016

"The Diamond" underwent a major setback before going on a legendary UFC run.

Jun 1, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Dustin Poirier (blue gloves) is examined by medical staff after the fight against Islam Makhachev (red gloves) during UFC 302 at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
Jun 1, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Dustin Poirier (blue gloves) is examined by medical staff after the fight against Islam Makhachev (red gloves) during UFC 302 at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Former UFC Interim Lightweight Champion Dustin Poirier didn't always have the smoothest Octagon journey.

Despite winning 22 of 31 UFC appearances, his 32nd being this Saturday in a trilogy fight with former UFC Featherweight Champion Max Holloway, one of Poirier's losses is largely forgotten when examining his 14-year UFC career.

Of course, the clock has to turn all the way back to 2016. More specifically, the main event of UFC Fight Night 94. Poirier headlined against Michael Johnson. Johnson opens Saturday's main card against Daniel Zellhuber, but at the time, Poirier-Johnson was a main event between two contenders itching for movement in a division that would see eventual Poirier rival Conor McGregor win lightweight gold.

Entering the fight, Johnson had lost two in a row, whereas Poirier had won four in a row. Few expected Johnson to have his way with Poirier, but then the fight took place.

Dustin Poirier's Loss Recalled

It took Johnson under a round to find Poirier's chin, pulling off the upset as lightweight's then-ranked No. 10 contender, while "The Diamond" had been ranked No. 7.

Poirier suffered a key los
Jun 1, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Dustin Poirier (blue gloves) reacts during the fight against Islam Makhachev (red gloves) during UFC 302 at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The fight was rediscovered in recent years after Michael Chandler stirred the pot toward Poirier in a social media exchange last December. Chandler threw shade at Poirier, while Poirier returned the favor by exposing Chandler's losing record in the UFC.

Chandler Calls Out Poirier

"Remember when I beat your a**?” Poirier wrote at the time. “You are 2-4 in the UFC, Muscle Milk Mike.”

Poirier fought Chandler at UFC 28
Nov 12, 2022; New York, NY, USA; Dustin Poirier (red gloves) defeats Michael Chandler (blue gloves) during UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Alcheh-Imagn Images / Jessica Alcheh-Imagn Images

Johnson struggled after the Poirier win, losing three-straight fights. Returning to the present, Johnson has won two in a row for the first time in nearly seven years. Johnson has been in the UFC since Dec. 2010, as he lost his TUF Finale fight to eventual season winner Jonathan Brookins.

Poirier now has a chance to end his MMA career on top and do so in his home state. Only time will tell.

Published
