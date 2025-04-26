World's Strongest Men collide for shocking 30-second MMA knockout
One of the most unique showdowns in the history of MMA and combat sports as a whole went down this weekend at KSW 105.
Taking place at PreZero Arena in Gliwice, Poland, KSW 105 boasted a headlining title fight between defending Welterweight Champion Adrian Bartosiński and Andrzej Grzebyk.
As much as fans were looking forward to the main event and rest of the card, the biggest storyline heading into KSW 105 was the heavyweight clash between former strongmen Mariusz Pudzianowski and Eddie Hall.
Hall Demolishes Pudzianowski In MMA Debut
Much of the pre-fight marketing around the matchup centered on the fact that it featured a pair of World's Strongest Man winners, but starting in 2009 Pudzianowski embarked on an incredibly successful MMA career with KSW that saw "Pudzian" put together a record of 17-9 with one No Contest.
Hall's only previous combat sports experience came in a 2 vs. 1 MMA fight in World Fight League and an exhibition boxing match with fellow strongman Hafþór Björnsson in 2022, which Hall lost via unanimous decision.
The two heavyweights weighed over 600 lbs. combined when they entered the cage at KSW 104, and it was Hall who was the early aggressor as he backed Pudzianowski to the cage with punches and sent the MMA veteran in search of a desperate takedown attempt.
Pudzianowski ended up all the way on the other side of the cage after failing to get things to the ground, and Hall wasted no time before jumping in to end the fight with a brutal series of punches after only 30 seconds of action.
