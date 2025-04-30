Dustin Poirier names three fights he'd like to see at UFC lightweight
Dustin Poirier is on the cusp of retirement.
It won't be long before 'The Diamond' exits the UFC for good. Poirier is scheduled to fight Max Holloway in the main event of UFC 318 this Summer, and it's his final chance to achieve an undisputed championship, even if it is a BMF title.
With Holloway and Poirier out of the picture for now, UFC lightweight has more clarity, and the Louisiana scrapper named three fights he'd like to see to keep the division moving.
Dustin Poirier names fights for Islam Makhachev, Paddy Pimblett, Justin Gaethje
Speaking with Ariel Helwani, Poirier named the three lightweight fights he'd like to see.
"Put [Ilia] in there with Islam [Makhachev]. Let Paddy [Pimblett] and [Dan] Hooker fight. Give [Justin] Gaethje Arman [Tsarukyan] or [Mateusz] Gamrot, or something like that. Keep the division moving."
Formerly the featherweight champion, Ilia Topuria alleges the UFC promised him a lightweight title shot if he vacated his belt. Pimblett is looking at a top-five fight rather than No. 6 Hooker, so a Gaethje or Oliveira matchup would go a long way; The latter of whom wasn't mentioned by Poirier.
Gamrot is scheduled against L'udovit Klein at UFC Vegas 107.
