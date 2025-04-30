UFC veteran makes bold prediction for Tom Aspinall's next fight
UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall could fight sooner than anticipated, even if it isn't against current disputed champion Jon Jones.
Should Tom Aspinall Defend The Interim Title Again?
Former UFC veteran-turned-analyst Din Thomas told MMAJunkie's Mike Bohn that the promotion should act fast by booking Aspinall as a possible headline attraction in a fight this summer, even as soon as International Fight Week in Las Vegas, Nevada.
"If I had to put my money on it, I think they convince Tom Aspinall to fight Ciryl Gane," Thomas said.
Thomas says Jones is playing hardball with the UFC for monetary reasons, which is why a fight between the pair has only been teased, not officially confirmed.
Jon Jones Plots For Tom Aspinall
"Jon is a chess player," Thomas said. "He's trying to collect as much information on Tom Aspinall as possible. We haven't really seen him in a lot of tough spots, we don't know how he's going to respond to that. I think Jon is probably waiting on that."
Although other options could arise for a possible main event the same night, Thomas said Aspinall's star power is too good to ignore for the UFC to avoid a potentially all-time botch.
"How do you not go with the heavyweight champion of the world?" Thomas asked. "He wants to fight this summer. I'm thinking you have to go Tom Aspinall somewhere. Now whether that's Jon Jones, Ciryl Gane, Derrick Lewis – I don't know, but it's got to be Tom Aspinall for International Fight Week."
Fans might find out the UFC's plans when they announce the main event of UFC 317.
