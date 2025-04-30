Ian Garry's UFC title chances shot down by No. 1 contender
Despite a mostly dominant performance at UFC Kansas City, there are still plenty of naysayers regarding Ian Machado Garry's UFC title claim.
'The Future' defeated Carlos Prates by decision, enduring a rough closing frame where he was visibly hurt and close to being finished. Whether by inability or exhaustion, Prates didn't hunt the finish, and it cost him the fight. As a result, he remains No. 13 in the welterweight rankings after the latest update.
Garry believes a UFC title shot is next, and Dana White confirmed Garry's status as the UFC 315 backup, but fellow contender Sean Brady believes he doesn't deserve anything.
Sean Brady discredits Garry's win over Prates, 'doesn't deserve' UFC title shot
Speaking on his Bradybagz podcast, Brady remarked, "[Garry] f****** touches you and runs for three rounds. My man was on his hands and knees, crawling. I don't know how Prates didn't finish him in that sequence on the ground...
"[...] He can go weigh in and be a backup fighter all he wants. That doesn't mean [anything]. You just beat No. 13, you don't deserve anything."
Since submitting Leon Edwards at UFC London, Brady is the No. 1 welterweight contender. However, his sole professional defeat came at the hands of champion Belal Muhammad back in 2022. It also happens to be Muhammad's only KO/TKO win in 19 UFC fights.
