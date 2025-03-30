"El Loco" thrills fans with violent first-round finish in UFC Mexico co-main event
The co-main event of UFC Fight Night Mexico saw longtime UFC veteran Drew Dober square off with another credentialed finisher in Manuel Torres.
A member of the UFC roster since 2013, Dober had a difficult 2024 that saw the 36-year-old suffer a unanimous decision loss to recent title challenger Renato Moicano before falling to Jean Silva via doctor's stoppage in July.
Torres quickly made a name for himself in the UFC with three first-round finishes after coming off of Dana White's Contender Series, but after being submitted by Ignacio Bahamondes at UFC 306 "El Loco" came into UFC Mexico looking to rebound against Dober.
READ MORE: UFC Fight Night Mexico: Brandon Moreno vs. Steve Erceg free live results & highlights
Torres Stuns Dober In Mexico City
Following Edgar Chairez's first-round submission against CJ Vergara, Dober and Torres entered the Octagon at the Arena CDMX in front of a raucous Mexico City crowd.
Dober took control of the center of the cage to start things off, but after landing a few shots off the back foot Torres stepped forward and connected with a huge right hand that sat his opponent down on the canvas.
A reactive single leg attempt from Dober briefly kept the lightweight veteran in the fight, but Torres unloaded with hammer fists until the referee finally stepped in to end things less than two minutes into the bout.
READ MORE: 'I told you so' ... UFC Mexico prelim fighter wins severe mismatch
There was a scary moment immediately after the stoppage where Dober got to his feet and tried to continue fighting, but that didn't stop Torres and the fans in Mexico City from celebrating a fourth first-round finish out of five UFC appearances for "El Loco".
More MMA Knockout News
- Jorge Masvidal eyes UFC title, but one fight needs to happen first
- Alex Pereira suggests major UFC rule overhaul to stop boring fights
- UFC parts ways with heavyweight knockout artist after 4-year ban
- Cain Velasquez offered multi-fight contract 'as soon as he's free' from prison
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing.