Ex-Champ Alexander Volkanovski Eyes 3 Opponents for UFC 312 Return
Alexander Volkanovski is getting locked and loaded for UFC 312.
Volkanovski Will Do 'Whatever It Takes' For Australian Homecoming
If you haven't heard, the UFC is going "down under" early next year, as the premier promotion is planning a pay-per-view event for Sydney, Australia on Feb. 9.
One fighter that's hoping to fight on the card is New South Wales' very own Volkanovski, who by that point will have taken a year break since his title loss to Ilia Topuria at UFC 298.
Looking past his previous wishes to remain active, Volkanovski's decided to wait for the winner of the next featherweight title fight between champ Topuria and former foe Max Holloway, pending their result this following week at UFC 308.
"I'm going to do whatever it takes to make sure I am on that card," Volkanovski told Submission Radio and other reporters on Thursday. "I'll be entertaining in Sydney in February 100%. So whether it is for the title, interim, lightweight title, I don't care what it is. If for some reason I can't get a fight, I'll entertain on the DJ decks or something, I'll find a way to do it. So I'll be there front and center, hopefully fighting and getting my belt back."
An interim title, you say? It might not be as outrageous as you may think.
Volkanovski On What Could Lead To An Interim Title Being Created
In back-to-back fights, Volkanovski came off a KO loss to Islam Makhachev last October before returning four months later against Topuria in February.
A quick turnaround could be the case for the featherweight champion after Oct. 26 but that's easier said that done, with injuries and a lightweight detour for either Topuria or Holloway potentially preventing that from happening.
"You've got injuries that could get in the way, other divisions for Max, so that could mean maybe an interim title, which is fine," Volkanovski said. "Again, anything gold with it, I'll be happy. That'll just lock me in for whoever it is that wins that anyway, so even if it's interim, that's still a big one. I'd say it'd be an exciting one with [Diego] Lopes. If not, it's Max or Ilia."
#3 UFC Featherweight contender and backup for the UFC 308 headliner Diego Lopes can get behind Volkanovski's interim title idea...
"February sounds good to me," Lopes wrote on 'X' regarding the UFC 312 announcement.
Volkanovski's Pick (And Preference) For Topuria vs. Holloway
What does Alexander Volkanovski foresee happening at UFC 308? Well, "The Great" isn't going by MMA math, beating Holloway three times but losing once to Topuria.
Regardless of the result his last time out, Volkanovski predicts Holloway to win and reclaim his long-lost featherweight title.
"I'm probably tipping Max. I think he's proved himself time and time again, so it looks like I might have to do number four with the guy..." Volkanovski said.
"I'd probably like to compete with Ilia to get that win back, to be quite honest. But, you know, I was asked the question, Ẃho do I think would win?' I thought it probably would be Max, but whoever it is, they've got the belt, so that's exciting."
