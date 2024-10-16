Why Sean O'Malley Doesn't Regret Fighting Merab Dvalishvili Injured
Sean O'Malley has no regrets taking the UFC 306 fight against Merab Dvalishvili while injured.
O'Malley was hoping to maintain his hold on the UFC Bantamweight Championship inside the Sphere in Las Vegas back in September. Things didn't pan out for the "Suga" show, as he dropped a unanimous decision and the 135-pound gold to Dvalishvili.
It was later revealed that O'Malley suffered a torn labrum 10 weeks before the title fight.
DUSTIN POIRIER'S HONEST REACTION TO POSSIBLE CONOR MCGREGOR VS. DAN HOOKER FIGHT
Sean O'Malley On Why He Took Merab Dvalishvili Fight Injured
Sean O'Malley appeared as a guest on "The Ariel Helwani Show" post-UFC 306. During his appearance, the former bantamweight king revealed why he went through with the title fight against Merab Dvalishvili knowing he was injured.
"UFC Noche, f***ing Merab sucks, just there was no reason to pull out," O'Malley said.
No Regrets
O'Malley went on to share why he doesn't regret refusing to pull out of the fight.
"No, because I'm gonna whoop Merab's ass and it's gonna make it that much sweeter when I beat him the second time," O'Malley said.
Despite the injury, O'Malley said the torn labrum was a cake walk compared to a rib injury he suffered ahead of fighting Aljamain Sterling back in 2023.
"Overall, I had a good camp, way better than the Aljo camp," O'Malley said. "The rib injury was a lot harder to train with than the torn labrum. The labrum is just pain."
As far as how the torn labrum impacted his fight with Dvalishvili, O'Malley said his grappling ability was hindered.
"I was not able to wrestle as much as I would've liked," O'Malley said. "I know I can wrestle better than that. I've been training with really good guys for a long time and I know I can do better."
O'Malley will have some time to recover after undergoing successful surgery. He mentioned that while he's feeling good, the doctor told him to limit his activity for the time being.
If you use any quotes from this article, please leave an H/T to MMA Knockout on Sports Illustrated for the transcription.
DANA WHITE'S CONTENDER SERIES RESULTS & HIGHLIGHTS (SEASON 8, WEEK 10)
Read More UFC & MMA News
- Tom Aspinall Rips Francis Ngannou’s PFL Opposition: ‘The Elite Guys Are in the UFC'
- Dominick Cruz Eyes 3 Former Champs in ‘Last Chunk’ of UFC Career
- Conor McGregor Teases Mike Perry News, Turki Alalshikh ‘Mega Announcement’
- (Exclusive) Johnny Eblen Talks Career Plans, PFL Super Fights PPV
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.