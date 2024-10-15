Dustin Poirier's Honest Reaction to Possible Conor McGregor vs. Dan Hooker Fight
Dustin Poirier has weighed in on a potential clash between Conor McGregor and Dan Hooker.
McGregor once again got the MMA world buzzing when he teased a UFC showdown with "The Hangman." McGregor and Hooker were both in attendance for a recent BKFC event and discussed potentially sharing the Octagon.
Bloody Elbow caught up with "Mystic Mac" backstage and the Irishman claimed the bout will take place in February 2025.
Dustin Poirier Talks Conor McGregor vs. Dan Hooker
During an appearance on "The Ariel Helwani Show," Dustin Poirier was asked for his thoughts on Conor McGregor possibly sharing the Octagon with Dan Hooker. "The Diamond" had the following to say.
"That's a fun fight, man," Poirier said. "That's a fun fight. Either guy. I think whoever lands the biggest clean shot first wins."
Poirier has history with both McGregor and Hooker. "The Diamond" is 2-1 against the Irishman and scored a unanimous decision win over Hooker back in 2020.
McGregor's last fight took place back in July 2021 and he suffered a gruesome leg injury. Many have long questioned whether or not the former two-division UFC champion will ever make his way back to the Octagon.
A matchup between the "Notorious" one and Michael Chandler was planned for UFC 303, but a McGregor injury derailed the fight. Chandler will meet Charles Oliveira in a rematch at UFC 309 this November.
