UFC Fight Night Hernandez vs. Pereira Full Card Odds & Best Bets
The UFC is back at the Apex for another UFC Fight Night card this Saturday, and MMAKO is here to give you full money line odds for every matchup and look at some of the best betting options available.
All odds via DraftKings (odds subject to change).
UFC Fight Night Full Card Odds
• Anthony Hernandez (-135) vs. Michel Pereira (+114)
• Rob Font (+340) vs. Kyler Phillips (-440)
• Jake Hadley vs. Cameron Smotherman*
• Charles Johnson (-225) vs. Sumudaerji (+185)
• Darren Elkins (-108) vs. Daniel Pineda (-112)
• Matheus Nicolau (+164) vs. Asu Almabayev (-198)
• Brad Katona (+185) vs. Jean Matsumoto (-225)
• Joselyne Edwards (-278) vs. Tamires Vidal (+225)
• Jessica Penne (+150) vs. Elise Reed (-180)
• Melissa Martinez (-130) vs. Alice Ardelean (+110)
• Austen Lane (+270) vs. Robelis Despaigne (-340)
*Odds for this fight will be added when they are made available on DraftKings
UFC Fight Night Close Calls
Anthony Hernandez to Defeat Michel Pereira (-135)
This is an excellent middleweight main event between two fighters on lengthy winning streaks. Pereira has captured the attention of combat sports fans with his unorthodox fighting style, but Hernandez has more experience facing middleweight opposition and should take another step towards the Top 10 with a win here.
Melissa Martinez to Defeat Alice Ardelean (-130)
Ardelean was originally scheduled to face Rayanna Amanda, who is 0-2 in the UFC so far after a pair of split decision losses. Martinez is coming off her first professional loss in her promotional debut against Elise Reed, and while she also didn’t face the stiffest competition during her pre-UFC career I think she should be able to get the job done against Ardelean here.
Darren Elkins to Defeat Daniel Pineda (-108)
This well-matched featherweight tilt could be a sleeper candidate for Fight of the Night honors depending on how it plays out. Elkins has alternated wins and losses across his last four fights, but I'm picking “The Damage” to score back-to-back victories here and hand Pineda his third-straight loss in the process.
Jessica Penne to Defeat Elise Reed (+150)
Penne enters this matchup after suffering back-to-back losses, but prior to that she returned from a four-year layoff and scored wins over Lupita Godinez and Karolina Kowalkiewicz. I expect this to be a closely-contested affair, but at underdog odds I’ll take Penne to get back on track here and score a minor upset over Reed.
UFC Fight Night Prop Bets
Anthony Hernandez vs. Michel Pereira Goes Over 2.5 Rounds (+120)
Both of these men have proven finishing skills (particularly on the ground) but in a five-round fight I’m curious to see if they at least take some time to feel each other out during the opening round or two. Pereira is especially dangerous in the early going, but if Hernandez can weather that storm it could become a battle of conditioning later on in the fight.
Charles Johnson To Defeat Sumudaerji via Decision (+120)
A stunning knockout-win over Josh Van in his last outing showed that Johnson does carry some power on the feet, but since joining the UFC the majority of his fights have gone the distance. “InnerG” is rightfully favored to defeat Sumudaerji here, but if his money line is a bit too steep for bettors then the plus money on Johnson to win a decision is tempting.
Joselyne Edwards vs. Tamires Vidal to End in Split or Majority Decision (+300)
Edwards is a decent-sized favorite in this matchup, but with Vidal potentially fighting for her spot on the UFC roster this fight may end up playing out a bit closer than the odds indicate. Both women have seen split scorecards since joining the UFC, and with how unpredictable judging can be it’s worth taking a chance that there might be one dissenting voice if this fight goes all three rounds.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
