Paddy Pimblett Rips Renato Moicano for Islam Makhachev Tap at UFC 311: ‘Go to Sleep'
Paddy Pimblett thought UFC rival Renato Moicano was going to give the champ Islam Makhachev a better fight at UFC 311.
As unexpected as can be, Moicano went from fighting Beneil Dariush to the #1 pound-for-pound ranked fighter overnight after Arman Tsarukyan withdrew from his fight with Makhachev a day before. It was the chance of a lifetime for the streaking Moicano, but one he didn't make the most of on fight night.
A takedown is all it took for Makhachev to close the show, locking in a D'arce choke on Moicano to quickly force the tap four minutes into the headliner.
Dana White Takes Back Arman Tsarukyan's Title Shot after UFC 311 Pullout
Paddy Pimblett Goes Off On Moicano For Submission Loss
Pimblett, who's long called for a fight with Moicano, doesn't hold back, saying the Brazilian should've gone unconscious from the submission instead of tapping out.
"Credit to Renato for stepping up on 24hrs notice but come on brother your never going to get that opportunity again, at least go out on your shield and go to sleep," Pimblett said of Moicano's performance.
"You f****** tap that quick, Renato. Go asleep lad, go out on your shield. I f****** hate that. You're in f****** choke. You're not going to snap your neck. Go asleep. Second-straight win by D'arce choke. That was too easy. It was like, 'Yeah, give him the sub, lad.' I thought that would put more of a fight than that."
UFC 311 vs. Islam Makhachev marks just the second time Renato Moicano has been submitted in his career, the grappler tapping out to Brian Ortega back in 2017 when he was a featherweight.
Ilia Topuria Delivers Verbal Jab Toward Islam Makhachev Following UFC 311
Paddy Pimblett isn't a fan of tap out, rather seeing his foes goes to his sleep. Pimblett refused to let go of a chokehold during a sparring session gone wrong earlier this week, his opponent tapping out repeatedly with bystanders having to pull Pimblett off of him.
