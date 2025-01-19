Ilia Topuria Sends Heartfelt Message to Merab Dvalishvili Post-UFC 311 Title Defense
Ilia Topuria says we saw a 'whole different level of performance' from Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 311.
The small country of Georgia has not one, but two UFC Champions, Topuria their first fighter to take the throne with knockouts of Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway and Dvalishvili racking up 12-straight wins in his first title defense against Umar Nurmagomedov on Saturday.
Nurmagomedov got off to a pretty decent start in Rounds 1 and 2 before the momentum started to shift in Dvalishvili's favor in the later rounds, gaining confidence with takedowns and keeping the 18-0 Nurmagomedov guessing on the feet.
Dana White Takes Back Arman Tsarukyan's Title Shot after UFC 311 Pullout
Ilia Topuria Comments On Dvalishvili's Latest Win
"The Machine" got his hand raised by unanimous decision, becoming the first fighter to defeat Umar, the cousin of the legendary Khabib Nurmagomedov. While it was a close, competitive fight across five rounds, Ilia Topuria says it was Dvalishvili who dominated throughout.
"I just rewatched the fight, and it was truly dominating in every aspect, not just wrestling. You controlled his mind, cardio, and strength," Topuria wrote on Dvalishvili on Instagram.
"You showcased a whole different level of performance. All the credit and respect goes to you. Georgia loves you! If God is with us who against us."
Paddy Pimblett Rips Renato Moicano for Islam Makhachev Tap at UFC 311: ‘Go to Sleep'
The more fun Merab Dvalishvili had against Nurmagomedov, the better he got as time went on, from showboating to surprising takedowns of the Dagestani late in the fight. Mind games, skills and determination, there wasn't anything the champion was missing in his second title fight in four months.
Flying the colors of both Spain and Georgia, Ilia Topuria is a longtime friend of Merab Dvalishvili, reigning as the featherweight champion of the world a weight class above.
More UFC & MMA News
• Jiří Procházka Turns Back Clock with Highlight-Reel TKO of Jamahal Hill at UFC 311
• Alex Pereira Title Fight Headlines UFC 313, Lightweight Banger Set as Co-Main Event
• Ex-ONE Double-Champ Reinier de Ridder Forces Quick Tap from Kevin Holland at UFC 311
• Raoni Barcelos Upsets Massive Favorite Payton Talbott in UFC 311 Featured Prelim
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.