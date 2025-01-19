Ilia Topuria Delivers Verbal Jab Toward Islam Makhachev Following UFC 311
Islam Makhachev easily ran through Renato Moicano with a first-round D'arce choke submission at UFC 311, defending his lightweight title for the fourth time.
Ilia Topuria Calls Out Makhachev After UFC 311
Unfortunately for Makhachev's original opponent, Arman Tsarukyan, CEO Dana White delivered terrible news following the event. Tsarukyan won't be granted an immediate rebooking, so Makhachev will need a fresh challenger to remain active.
Although rumblings have started to surface about former Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski rematching current champion Ilia Topuria, it appears Topuria has his eyes set on a mega superfight with Makhachev instead.
Islam Makhachev Makes Short Work of Renato Moicano in UFC 311 Main Event
"Islam, if I want to, I can finish you.if I want to, I can knock you out. I'll make it look easy. [See] you soon," Topuria tweeted.
The tweet was posted Sunday morning and has since gone immensely viral, showcasing the power a live UFC event can bring in influencing future fights.
As for why Tsarukyan is getting the short end of the stick, White elaborated further but wasn't asked about the Topuria tweet.
"No. He's going back to the drawing board. I don't want anyone to ever fight hurt," White said. "Ever. We've been in these positions before. We went down with the doctor... You miss opportunities sometimes, and he did. We'll see how this plays out for him next year"
For Makhachev, it was his first fight since defeating Dustin Poirier last June, while Topuria knocked off 'BMF' champion Max Holloway in October.
Merab Dvalishvili Runs Umar Nurmagomedov Ragged in Incredible UFC 311 Title Fight
Nevertheless, both divisions have a plethora of uncertainty and much to figure out before making any rash decisions. It's clear, however, that White is comfortable with Makhachev as his champion and comfortably called him the best lightweight ever and pound-for-pound No. 1 fighter in the world.
For now, only time will tell with what's next.
