Islam Makhachev Needs One More Victory To Reach UFC History
Islam Makhachev may have cemented himself as the greatest lightweight of all time, but there's still more work to be done for the reigning, defending UFC champion.
On Saturday night in L.A, Makhachev shattered Khabib Nurmagomedov's record for most title defenses in the weight class, notching title defense #4 against Renato Moicano in the main event of UFC 311. Makhachev was originally set to face former foe Arman Tsarukyan, the matchup cancelled a a day prior due to injury.
With two wins over Alexander Volkanovski and a submission of Dustin Poirier, Makhachev captured yet another D'arce choke on Moicano - bringing up the champion's win streak to an astonishing 15, the longest active win streak in the promotion today.
Makhachev Approaching Anderson Silva's Greatest Record
His only pro loss a first-round knockout to Adriano Martins a decade ago, the 27-1 Islam Makhachev is one more win away from another UFC record belonging to Anderson Silva. The former UFC middleweight champion made history with his 16-fight win streak from 2006 to 2012, a record fighters have only dreamed about breaking.
Should Makhachev win his next fight, he'll tie Anderson Silva for the longest winning streak with a chance to surpass "The Spider", one of the greatest martial artists in the sport's history, later on.
Silva fought across two weight classes back then, mainly defending his middleweight title whereas Makhachev has stayed at lightweight, dominating everybody put him in front of him for the last 10 years.
