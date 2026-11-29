UFC 335 wraps up the promotion's schedule for the year.

One of the night's biggest fights on Saturday, Dec. 12, from the T-Mobile Arena, comes in the co-main event when former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira takes on Sergei Pavlovich in Pereira's second UFC heavyweight fight.

The bout could wind up being Pereira's last above 205 pounds for the remainder of his time with the UFC. In a newly-released YouTube video, former UFC 'BMF' champion Jorge Masvidal gave his two cents on the fight.

In a nutshell, he is picking Pereira to bounce back from his loss to current UFC Heavyweight Champion Ciryl Gane, but not in the way one might expect.

Why Alex Pereira Is Confident Pick Ahead of UFC 335

Jul 31, 2026; Belgrade, Serbia; Former UFC Middleweight and UFC Light Heavyweight champ Alex Pereira during weigh ins for UFC Fight Night at Belgrade Arena. Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I'm still leaning towards Pereira for the fight, though," Masvidal said. "I think Pereira pulls it off somehow, someway. Just good ol' solid kickboxing, kicking the arms, getting some good knees in there, maybe clinching him up with them."

Masvidal said, though, that it's a mistake for MMA enthusiasts to underestimate Pavlovich.

"His footwork isn't the best, but he still can cover a lot of distance in short time," Masdival said. "And the speed and the power he produces, especially in tight range, is scary. So, this is a scary one for Pereira, man. I think I can see him winning if he sticks to a good game plan like lots of low kicks, lots of good footwork, keep Pavlovich guessing, but if he messes up, I could also see him coming back down to 205, making some huge fights."

Masvidal said the key for Pavlovich is to fight his fight, no matter what.

"He was at [American] Top Team for about a year-and-a-half, and I would see him spar with guys, I'm like, 'Holy smokes.' This dude is like a 185'er. The hand speed, the footwork, he just moves, man. I've seen him put down people not even like throwing hard. So, I was very impressed with him since I've seen him at the gym," Masvidal added.

Pavlovich has put together a three-fight winning streak dating back to last February, which arguably makes his fight with Pereira one of his biggest ever.

Where Sergei Pavlovich Goes With Win

Nov 11, 2023; New York, NY, USA; Sergei Pavlovich (red gloves) prepares to fight Tom Aspinall (blue gloves) during UFC 295 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Pavlovich is 9-3 in the UFC since 2018, putting together seven KO/TKO finishes thus far. Should he win, it could create a heavyweight ripple effect where a No. 1 contender might not be entirely clear.

Following UFC 335, we'll soon find out.