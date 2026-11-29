UFC 335 has unfortunately taken a significant hit just two weeks before the card closes out the UFC’s 2026 schedule.

Following a UFC Qatar event that saw two-time featherweight title challenger Brian Ortega retire two fights before Navajo Stirling closed the night out with a huge knockout of Jiří Procházka, the UFC is on break this week leading up to December.

The final month of the year features two UFC cards, with a return to Abu Dhabi slated for December 7 before the promotion heads home to Las Vegas for UFC 335 the following week.

Charles Oliveira vs. Diego Lopes Headlines UFC 335

UFC 335 only features one title bout, with Charles Oliveira set to try and defend his “BMF” belt for the first time against former featherweight title challenger Diego Lopes in the night’s main event.

Max Holloway (red gloves) fights Charles Oliveira (blue gloves) during UFC 326 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The co-main event will see former two-division UFC titleholder Alex Pereira make his second heavyweight appearance against Sergei Pavlovich, and the UFC 335 main card also features a huge flyweight matchup between Charles Johnson and another former champion in Brandon Moreno.

Alex Pereira (red gloves) looks on prior to his fight against Ciryl Gane (not pictured) during UFC Freedom 250 at White House South Lawn. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bantamweights Kyler Phillips and Ethyn Ewing are slated to open the five-fight main card, which was also supposed to include a huge middleweight bout between dangerous finishers Baisangur Susurkaev and Damian Pinas.

Injury Forces Baisangur Susurkaev Off UFC 335 Main Card

Breaking the news this weekend via his Instagram, Susurkaev has unfortunately withdrawn from the matchup with Pinas due to injury.

This marks the second time in just a couple of months that “The Real Hunter” has been forced to pull out of a scheduled bout, as he was also slated to take on Donte Johnson at UFC 334 earlier this month.

Can the UFC Find a Short-Notice Replacement Fighter for UFC 335?

Losing Susurkaev is a fairly sizeable hit to UFC 335, and the fact that he was slated to compete on the night’s main card after just three UFC fights is a testament to how quickly he’s made a name for himself in the promotion.

Baisangur Susurkaev (red gloves) fights Djorden Santos (blue gloves) during UFC 328 at Prudential Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After winning a UFC contract on Dana White’s Contender Series last year, Susurkaev made a shockingly quick turnaround to compete at UFC 319 just four days later and submitted Eric Nolan in his promotional debut.

Baisangur Susurkaev (red gloves) fights Djorden Santos (blue gloves) during UFC 328 at Prudential Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“The Real Hunter” closed out the year by knocking out Eric McConico at UFC 322, and in his last outing in May at UFC 328 he also submitted Djorden Santos with under a minute remaining in the fight.

Damian Pinas (red gloves) celebrates after defeating Cesar Almeida (blue gloves) in a middleweight bout during UFC 329 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fans were intrigued to see how a matchup between Susurkaev and Pinas might play out given that “The Baba Yaga” has also finished all three of his UFC opponents thus far, and the UFC will probably be hard-pressed to find him a replacement opponent for Pinas on such short notice.

UFC 335 Fight Card

Main Event: Charles Oliveira vs. Diego Lopes – For the UFC “BMF” Championship

Co-Main Event: Sergei Pavlovich vs. Alex Pereira

Brandon Moreno vs. Charles Johnson

Kyler Phillips vs. Ethyn Ewing

Junior Tafa vs. Quentin Pasley

Chris Padilla vs. Chase Hooper

Nikolay Veretnnikov vs. Ronald Humphrey

Nilson Rojas vs. Roque Conceição

Angela Hill vs. Shanelle Dyer

Jacqueline Cavalcanti vs. Michelle Montague

Chris Gutierrez vs. Cody Haddon