Ex-UFC champ’s big comeback ends in major letdown
Raoni Barcelos earned a unanimous decision over Cody Garbrandt Saturday night at UFC Atlanta, extending his win streak to three in a row and four of his last seven outings.
Garbrandt has lost his last two fights, as it was the Ohio native's first bout since last April at UFC 300. It was Barcelos's biggest win of his career to date, as he seeks out fellow contender Rob Font at some point down the line.
The fight marked one of a handful of former champions set to compete on the card, joining the likes of Rose Namajunas and Kamaru Usman Saturday night.
Cody Garbrandt faces back-to-back losses after UFC Atlanta disappointment
Round 1 saw the former UFC Bantamweight Champion in Garbrandt utilize his crisp boxing technique to throw off Raoni Barcelos and stuff all but one takedown. Although Garbrandt couldn't find a finish, he was able to gain early confidence.
However, things didn't translate into Round 2 for Garbrandt. Barcelos tried to get back to his wrestling base, and although he couldn't get "No Love" to the floor, knees to the body briefly stunned Garbrandt but Garbrandt was able to circle appropriately.
READ MORE: UFC fighter accused of faking KO before trying to grapple referee
As the clock ticked below 1:30, a Barcelos right hand saw Garbrandt get caught off-balance, but nothing that screamed a fight-ending sequence. Twenty seconds left, Garbrandt was backed up against the fence as a combination rocked the long-time veteran in the closing sequence.
Round 3 was much of the same as the second. Garbrandt was tentative and didn't take any massive risks. Both men sprawled on the ground as Barcelos attempted to take Garbrandt's back.
Raoni Barcelos's Movement Was Too Much For "No Love"
With plenty of time to work, Barcelos attempted to secure a rear-naked choke before Garbrandt could find his rhythm, scramble, and get back to his feet.
Garbrandt outstruck Barcelos in Round 1, but the later two rounds were far less active for the former champion. As such, Barcelos took a unanimous decision.
Both men's careers are going in opposite directions, but it is unclear where Garbrandt's career progresses from here.
More MMA Knockout News
- UFC Atlanta Kamaru Usman vs. Joaquin Buckley free live stream results & highlights
- UFC 317 reportedly receives major main card change
- Huge prospect fight reportedly added to UFC 317
- Fight scrapped after 6'9" giant suffers horrific shin injury
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.