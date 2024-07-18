UFC News: Watch Georges St-Pierre Honor Stanley Cup NHL Bet with Kamaru Usman
UFC Hall of Famer Georges St-Pierre has honored the bet he made with former Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman during the NHL’s Stanley Cup Finals.
St-Pierre Honors Bet With Usman
Following a grueling NHL regular season and playoffs, the Florida Panthers won the Stanley Cup for the first time in the franchise’s history when they defeated the Edmonton Oilers in seven games after the Oilers stormed back from a three-game deficit to force a winner-take-all game in Florida.
St-Pierre and Usman made a bet ahead of Game 7 that the losing fan would have to do 30 pushups wearing the opposing team’s jersey, and after Usman’s Panthers defeated the Oilers 2-1 to win the series “Rush” recently honored the bet while wearing a personalized Panthers jersey.
The Oilers are one of seven Canada-based teams in the NHL but none of those franchises have won the Stanley Cup since the 1993 Montreal Canadiens, so many proud Canadians like St-Pierre were hoping to see a Canadian team finally hoist the trophy for the first time in more than 30 years.
Usman was in attendance for Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Finals last month, and more recently the former UFC titleholder has discussed the idea of returning to welterweight for his next fight after losing a unanimous decision to Khamzat Chimaev in a short-notice middleweight bout at UFC 294.
St-Pierre retired from MMA following a return fight at UFC 217 that saw him claim the middleweight belt from Michael Bisping, but after pulling out of a scheduled grappling match late last year “Rush” recently revealed that he thinks his days of competition are now behind him.
