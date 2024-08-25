UFC Veteran Suggests Unlikely Opponent for Israel Adesanya Following UFC 305 Loss
UFC welterweight Michael Chiesa (17-7 MMA, 12-7 UFC) briefly played matchmaker on Saturday night's UFC Vegas 96 post-fight show.
Chiesa served as a desk analyst for the event, and while the panel was discussing the status of the middleweight division, Chiesa, who has been part of the promotion since 2012, offered up an interesting perspective regarding what fights to make for two of the organization's former champions
Given that Israel Adesanya failed to regain his title in a fourth-round submission loss to Dricus Du Plessis, along with Jiří Procházka getting brutally finished by Alex Pereira in two out of his last three outings at 205, Chiesa said it would be the perfect stylistic matchup and a fresh fight.
Procházka confirmed in a new YouTube video posted Sunday morning that a move to middleweight is being considered, but Adesanya would likely not be a future opponent. Of course, anything is possible.
Michael Chiesa Pitches Jiří Procházka vs. Israel Adesanya
"You know, it's tough to say," Chiesa said regarding Adesanya's future. "I don't see him in a position where he's not in a main event spot. But this is what I am going to say: they've [the MMA community] been tossing around this rumor that Jiří Procházka might be coming down to middleweight. And, if that may be true, I am all-in for an Israel Adesanya-Jiří Procházka main event in Australia or New Zealand. I'm just throwing it out there. I think that would be a very fun fight."
Given that the UFC's remaining location and event schedule for the rest of the year is full, it would be hard to assume that a potential fight between the two could occur before the end of the year. However, the promotion has been keen to make unique bookings at inopportune times.
Adesanya is 4-4 in his last eight fights, having not competed in a non-title fight since Feb. 2019. Meanwhile, Procházka has not won back-to-back fights since June 2022, last defeating Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 300 in April.
For now, only time will tell, as both division continue to proceed with its regular week-to-week movement.
