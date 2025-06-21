Ex-UFC prospect suffers massive beatdown in return to action
UFC fighters don't always find success when taking a step down in competition.
Some, like KSW heavyweight king Phil De Fries, go on to become some of the most dominant champions in the sport, holding almost a dozen title defenses as champions in their respective divisions.
Others, like former UFC prospect Jake Hadley, take one step forward and two steps back...
Jake Hadley battered by Brazil's Marciley Alves in the PFL bantamweight semifinals
After winning his debut fight in the PFL by way of Scottish Twister in April, fight fans had high hopes for Oldbury's Hadley. Soon enough, the Brit could be well on his way to earning the PFL tournament prize, winning a major promotional title, and showing the UFC what they lost when they cut him in 2024.
'White Kong' entered the UFC a shiny 8-0, losing his debut to Allan Nascimento before piecing together a two-fight winning streak. He'd soon depart the UFC after going 1-3 in his next four performances and make a shift to the PFL.
On June 20, Hadley came up against Brazilian prospect Marciley Alves in the bantamweight semifinals. This high-risk, high-reward contest would put him one step closer to the coveted PFL tournament finals.
Alves worked Hadley on the feet, battering his body and almost forcing a finish in round two. Primarily a grappling specialist, Hadley refused to level change, allowing Alves to systematically destroy him in the striking.
Alves hails from Chute Boxe João Emilio, the same branch of gym that hosts fighters like Charles Oliveira and Joanderson Brito. Their finishing ability and thirst for violence in a fight is second to none.
As such, Alves finished the fight with a shutout decision victory. Each judge scored the fight 30-26, indicating that one round was a 10-8 decision across the board. Hadley hasn't lost by finish yet, but this was undoubtedly the most he's suffered in a fight so far.
The loss marks Hadley's first defeat outside of the UFC, and hopefully a major turning point for the 28-year-old, who has yet to reach his full potential.
More MMA Knockout News
- PFL 2025 World Tournament free live results & highlights for Rabadanov vs. Lee
- UFC Baku fight picks & predictions for Jamahal Hill vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.
- Jon Jones' former UFC rival sounds off on Tom Aspinall fight delay
- UFC adds ex-PFL champion as part of European signing spree
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC and MMA. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.