Ex-UFC Title Challenger Ends Massive Losing Streak Nearly 7 Years After Last Win

A former MMA champion and UFC title challenger finally ended a seven-fight losing streak in his return bout this weekend.

This entire week offered plenty of combat sports action between various regional events, Dana White’s Contender Series, and Road to UFC, and for many MMA fans the standout highlight came when Song Yadong knocked out Umar Nurmagomedov in a major upset to close out UFC Shanghai on Saturday.

Those still desperate for their standard Saturday night fight fix could also take in the Mike Perry-headlined Duel Arena 1 card from Orlando, FL, but Friday also saw former UFC title challenger Marlon Moraes return to MMA for the first time in more than three years.

Marlos Moraes Challenged for UFC Gold Following WSOF Title Reign

A former World Series of Fighting Champion, Moraes went a perfect 11-0 with the promotion from 2012 to 2016 and also defended the WSOF bantamweight belt five times, with latter four wins all coming via finish.

“Magic Man” and fellow WSOF titleholder Justin Gaethje both joined the UFC in 2017, and after dropping his promotional debut Moraes secured four-straight wins to set himself up for a shot at UFC gold.

Henry Cejudo (red gloves) and Marlon Moraes (blue gloves) during UFC 238 at United Center. | USA TODAY Sports

A fight for the vacant bantamweight belt against future UFC Hall of Famer Henry Cejudo at UFC 238 saw Moraes fall to strikes in the third round, and after rebounding against another UFC legend in Jose Aldo his UFC career unfortunately ended with four-straight knockout losses.

Merab Dvalishvili pins Marlon Moraes to the mat during UFC 266 at T-Mobile Arena. | USA TODAY Sports

A short stint with the PFL saw Moraes lose via knockout three more times to bring his losing run to seven, and after he was initially booked to meet Ray Borg in the GFL last year the 38-year-old returned to combat sports for a grappling match with Ary Farias at ACBJJ 19 in November.

"Magic Man" Ends Seven-Fight Losing Streak at Brazil's LMC 2

More than a year after his scheduled GFL fight with Borg and more than three years since his last PFL appearance, Moraes made his return to MMA on Friday when he headlined Liga Monstro Combate 2 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

“Magic Man” was scheduled to compete in the LMC 2 main event opposite Argentina’s Maximilliano Perez, who was knocked out in the first round of his most recent outing in June and came into the fight with Moraes on a 1-5 run across his last six bouts.

Moraes was easily the biggest name competing on LMC 2, and nearly seven years since his last MMA win over Aldo at UFC 245 the 38-year-old finally managed to snap his losing streak when he took a unanimous decision over Perez.

Although Moraes’ victory came in the same sport where his losing streak began, news of the Brazilian finally snapping that skid may remind some fans of when former Interim UFC Lightweight Champion Tony Ferguson ended an eight-fight losing streak last year when “El Cucuy” got his hand raised in his Misfits Boxing debut.

Nate Diaz (red gloves) fights Tony Ferguson (blue gloves) during UFC 279 at T-Mobile Arena. | USA TODAY Sports

As with Ferguson, the win for Moraes didn’t exactly come against the most credentialed competition, but the Brazilian will no doubt still celebrate the victory as MMA fans wait to find out if “Magic Man” intends to continue his fighting career.